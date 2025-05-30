Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #161, jim lee

H2SH: Batman #161 By Jeph Loeb And Jim Lee Has Been Delayed A Month

Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, the next chapter in H2SH, has been delayed a month until the end of July from DC Comics

Article Summary Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee delayed, now releasing July 23 instead of June 25 from DC Comics

H2SH arc continues despite past and present delays, with issue #162 likely to slip as well

Jim Lee’s busy DC leadership role contributes to slower production but issues are still coming

Batman #163 concludes H2SH Part One in August, with Batman #1 by Matt Fraction planned for September

Sorry folks, if you'd just read Batman #160 and were looking forward to the next chapter of H2SH in Batman #161 in a month's time, you are going to have to wait an extra month. Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair has been delayed from the 25th of June until the 23rd of July. Batman #162 is also scheduled for that date but I expect that will slip at some point, as well as Batman #163 currently scheduled for the 27th of August.

The series H2SH has already had one major delay. It was initially planned for late last year, which saw the final issues of Chip Zdarsky's Batman run which preceded it made bi-weekly, and initially would have run for a year. Then things changed, and they were all made monthly again, and we only got the first six issues of H2SH scheduled, the final six issues for a later unspecified date, at this stage, 2027 if you are lucky. A new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez to follow H2SH is intended for September, but it is possible that delays to H2SH may delay that series as well.

To be fair, we all saw this coming, right? Jim Lee was never the fastest artist anyway, and is also Publisher, President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, so there are plenty of pressures on the man. And at least it is coming out, as opposed to lost issues of Pearl Of The Deep and the 1963 Annual with Alan Moore, WildCATS with Grant Morrison and All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller. H2SH will come out. I mean, the first half anyway…

BATMAN #161

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up! $4.99 7/23/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up! $4.99 7/23/2025 BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 7/23/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 7/23/2025 BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 8/27/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!