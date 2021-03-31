Two Jim Lee Original Artwork X-Men Pages With Storm Up For Auction

Jim Lee may be Chief Creative Officer and Publisher of DC Comics these days and be a founder of Image Comics and creator of WildStorm, but deep in his heart, he knows he will always be best known for his work on X-Men at Marvel Comics. And two pages of his original X-Men artwork are up for auction from Heritage in their 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 lot. One page from his classic Uncanny X-Men run written by Chris Claremont with Storm in the yellow and black, fighting alongside the Starjammers. While the second is a new scene from Classic X-Men with an earlier look for Storm and Wolverine.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Uncanny X-Men #277 Story Page 8 Starjammers Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Storm faces the Starjammers to save the life of Banshee on this extraordinary page by comics icon Jim Lee. This was the last issue of his straight run on the title. He would do only two more issues (#280 and 286) before leaving to co-found Image Comics in 1992. Created in ink over blue pencil on bright white Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". It is signed by Lee and Williams in the bottom margins. All text are paste-ups (some discolored), and there are production hole-punched in the side margins. In Excellent condition. The current bid is at $6250, with the auction ending at 11:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Jim Lee and Joe Rubinstein Classic X-Men #39 Story Page 8 Original Art (Marvel, 1989). A demented mutant forces Storm to choose which fellow teammates he will disintegrate, Wolverine or Colossus. A fantastic page of mutant drama from fan-favorite X-Men artist Jim Lee, with outstanding inks from Rubinstein. This page was created in ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". The page is toned with a discolored page number stat (25, but story Page 8), in Excellent condition. The current bid is at $4300, with the auction ending at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021.