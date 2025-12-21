Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jim lee, Tom King

Jim Lee Trolls The Internet Over Superman And Spider-Man Crossover

Jim Lee Trolls The Internet Over Superman And Spider-Man Crossover For March 2026

This is the Jim Lee cover to Superman/Spider-Man, being published by DC Comics in March 2026, with a story by Tom King and Jim Lee, with Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. And possibly the reason Batman #163 has been delayed until the end of March.

The question was asked online, however, "Great Superman – Spider-man cover by @JimLee

but what's going on with Spidey's right hand?" Let's zoom in and take a look.

Then Jim Lee posted on social media, saying, "It has come to my attention from our assistant to the regional manager that there was an issue with how I drew a hand from my Superman/Spider-Man crossover variant cover. Complaints heard and now resolved. Thank you for pre-shopping with @dccomics. Happy Holidays!" And posting the following image.

Messing up Superman's hands and Spider-Man's left hand too… but doesn't actually answer the original question. Well, Bleeding Cool is here to help out, looking at the first time Superman and Spider-Man met fifty years ago.

And that's what happened to Spider-Man's hands! Now it's time for a rematch…

SUPERMAN / SPIDER-MAN #1

Writer(s): MARK WAID, TOM KING, MATT FRACTION, SEAN MURPHY, GAIL SIMONE, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, STEVE LIEBER, SEAN MURPHY, BELEN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and NICOLA SCOTT

Cover Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ

$7.99 US

On Sale: 3/25/26

When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.

And don't miss these bonus stories in DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, all featuring DC and Marvel characters: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage, Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.)

