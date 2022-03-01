Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022

Image Comics co-founder, publisher of Shadowline Comics, and creator of Shadowhawk. Jim Valentino posted the news to Instagram, saying "Sneak peek of an all-new ShadowHawk series coming in August. Keep your eyes peeled for more info!"

So that's The Last Shadowhawk, publishing in August 2022, for Image Comics' 30th anniversary – and the 30th anniversary of Jim Valentino's Shadowhawk. And, if the cover of The Last Shadowhawk is anything to go by, a bit of an Image Comics crossover as well, with Spawn, Invincible, Savage Dragon, Badrock and a new Witchblade, in the manner of the original Youngblood #1 cover, the first Image Comics

ShadowHawk first appeared in the second issue of Rob Liefeld's Youngblood series in 1992, telling the story about a lawyer who became a violent vigilante to deal with cases he couldn't pursue satisfactorily through the courts. And generally the entailed his snapping people's spines. Without even checking if they had sufficient medical coverage.

Jim Valentino was a small press autobiographical comic book creator and publisher in the seventies, created normalman in the eighties published by Dave Sim and then Deni Loubert. In the late 1980s, Valentino began working for Marvel Comics on their superhero titles. He was the writer/artist on the future-set superhero series Guardians Of The Galaxy in the nineties which was cut short when he co-founded Image Comics. At Image Comics, Valentino produced books such as the superhero vigilante series ShadowHawk, and the 1997 semi-autobiographical black and white book A Touch of Silver. Valentino also served as publisher of Image from 1999 to 2003, during which he oversaw the diversification of Image's publication through bringing in creators such as Robert Kirkman, who created The Walking Dead. he is currently officially Image Comics' Vice President. And now bringing back more ShadowHawk for the anniversary year!