Jimmy Broxton's Fully Loaded Announced At Thought Bubble

Announced today at the Diamond Retailer event at Thought Bubble in Harrogate was a new sci-fi hard-boiled four-issue comic Fully Loaded from Jimmy Broxton from his Verity imprint through Scratch Comics. And plaudits from Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons and Harold Chaykin.

"Blade Runner meets Sin City in a Neo-noir, Cyberpunk crime thriller. Art to die for, a story to kill for, and a shattering finale you wouldn't see coming in a 100 years."

They previously released a Fully Loaded graphic novel through the crowdfunding site Zoop, but now are planning a stand-alone four issue series and making it exclusive to comic book shops through Diamond Comic Distributors, and will be in the upcoming Previews. The publisher won't even be able to sell them digitally, at conventions or on their website, it's deliberately comic book stores only. Jimmy Broxton is also up for creating retailer exclusive comic book store covers with low minimums for stores who fancy their very own cover for the series launch in February. Take a look at some of the gorgeous work that Jimmy Broxton (formerly known as James Hodgkins) has created.

Scratch Comics was also showing off Glenn Fabry as the interior artist of Dark Legacies comic book series with Claudia Christian, as well as John Mcrea on Dinosaurs Vs Cowboys, Peter Hogan, Rapha Lobosfo, Mark Stafford and Glenn Fabry (again) on Black Forests, and a Shadows Of The Stokerverse prise book full of Dracula stories fully illustrated by Clint Langley, with contributions from Dacre Stoker, Chris McCauly and more. I'll do my best to give them more attention as well…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to the nearby Harrogate. The convention begins on Saturday the 16th of November until Sunday the 17th. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!

