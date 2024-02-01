Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: hexagon, JM Lofficier, strangers

JM Lofficier, In Poor Health, Releases Tanka: Strangers Origin

Jean-Marc Lofficier tells us that "I'm afraid my news are not so good. I was struck by some viral lung infection and had to be hospitalized"

Jean-Marc Lofficier tells Bleeding Cool that "I'm afraid my news are not so good. I was struck by some viral lung infection (not COVID-related) and had to be hospitalized for 10 days. I just came out and am facing several months of hard convalescence. Our February release — attached — is coming out as planned, but I won't be able to keep to my monthly schedule, and there'll be an interruption in the forthcoming titles until I can resume my tasks."

. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written byJean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it bigRetailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

And for February that means Stranger Origins: Tanka from 1967 by Yves Mondet, translated by Lofficier. We wish him the best of recovery.

NEW RELEASE:

STRANGERS ORIGINS: TANKA

7×10 squarebound comic, 88 pages b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-279-1. US$12.95

story and art by Yves Mondet; English adaptation by JM & R Lofficier; cover by Stephen R Bissette.

During the late 1940s, in the troubled, immediate post-war period, a new champion arose in the jungles of the western equatorial African state of Karunda to protect the locals from predatory invaders, rescue those in need of help, and administer justice to all. In this issue, discover the first adventure of Tanka originally published in April 1967: The Tomb of the Sacred Scarab, in which the young jungle lord foils the plans of a tomb raider. Created by popular artist Yves Mondet, Tanka went on to have a long career in the 1960s and 70s, before eventually becoming the leader of the Strangers in a new incarnation that started in the early 2000s. But this is where it all started!

