JM Lofficier Revives Captain Ukraine To Raise Money For Red Cross

Captain Ukraine is a revival of a nineteen-sixties superhero, from J.M. Lofficier's Hexagon Universe. Nadiya Karine, the modern-day version of this hero, introduced alongside the French Guardian of the Republic in her very first appearance here in a story by JM Lofficier & Constanzo, is the descendant of Ivan Karine, a Ukrainian Captain from the 17th century, created by Vincenzo Chiomenti, whose exploits were first published in 1963.

The Karine family belongs to the Zaporozhian Cossacks, who were the progenitors of the Ukrainian nation. The first story of this classic series is reprinted here, along with a foreword providing details on this historical, yet still topical, character. The cover reprises the classic Captain America Comics #1.

This issue features the Captain Ukraines of the 17th, 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, united in a common effort to defeat injustice and tyranny. Publisher Hexagon Comics states that "during these tragic hours, Hexagon Comics stands with Ukraine, uniting past and present by releasing this very special issue, the profits of which will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross"

Jean-Marc Lofficier is a French author of books about films and television programs, as well as numerous comics and translations of a number of animation screenplays. Captain Ukraine will be published from the 15th of April 2022 and can be ordered from Hexagon Comics or from Black Coat Press.

THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN UKRAINE: Story by Jean-Marc Lofficer; Art by Constanzo

THE FIRES OF VICTORY (1963): Art by Vincenzo Chiomenti

ISBN 978-1-64932-139-8

56 pages b&w – US$9.95 / GBP 8.99 / EUR 12.00

Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line are European comics are mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, sel-published and translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions