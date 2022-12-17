Joanne Starer & Elena Gogou's The Gimmick #1- Ahoy March 2023 Solicits

Joanne Starer and Elena Gogou launch The Gimmick #1 in Ahoy Comics' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, released first on Bleeding Cool, below. As well as more My Bad and Billionaire Island.

THE GIMMICK #1

WRITER | JOANNE STARER

ARTIST | ELENA GOGOU

COVER A | ERICA HENDERSON

COVER B | KHARY RANDOLPH

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/8/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

A hard-hitting action/drama written by rising star Joanne Starer (Sirens of the City)! Pro wrestling champ Shane Bryant's ring persona—his gimmick—is forgettable: he's a "nice guy." But his secret is more colorful: he has super strength. And when he punches a fist straight through his opponent's brain—in front of 2.4 million horrified viewers—everything changes. Now Shane needs a new gimmick—and a new life. Featuring cover A by Erica Henderson and incentive cover B by Khary Randolph (Black, Tech Jacket). "One of the most hilariously offbeat superhero comics on the stands" (IGN) – My Bad returns, from the original creative team of Mark Russell (SECOND COMING), Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause (Irredeemable)!

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND

CULT OF DOGS #5

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL

ARTIST | STEVE PUGH

COVER ARTIST | STEVE PUGH

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/15/2023

FOC DATE | 2/12/2023

The search for the World's Richest Dog continues in the series that's "crammed with well observed and well executed satire" (Comicon.com). Writer Mark Russell (Second Coming) and artist Steve Pugh (The Flintstones) barrel toward a world-shaking conclusion!

MY BAD

VOLUME TWO

THIRTY MINUTES OR DEAD

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL, BRYCE INGMAN

ARTIST | PETER KRAUSE

COVER ARTIST | PETER KRAUSE

FULL COLOR | 144 PAGES | $17.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/31/2023

FOC DATE | 4/2/2023

The superhero satire by Mark Russell (Not All Robots), Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause reaches its climax! When alien lizard people threaten to invade Earth, the greatest heroes and villains of The Important New Superhero Universe launch a defense! But whose rocket will they take to outer space? The Chandelier's? Or Emperor King's? You would think the fate of the world depended on the answer!

MY BAD VOLUME TWO #5

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL, BRYCE INGMAN

ARTIST | PETER KRAUSE

COVER ARTIST | PETER KRAUSE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/29/2023

FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

Someone in Gravel City is killing caped heroes—or would be, if they were better at it. Is it the friendly pizza delivery guy? Can't be—he's just here to drop off a hot, delicious pizza pie! Whoever it is, can they draw the arrogant, self-deluding crime-fighter The Chandelier out of retirement? My Bad Volume 2: Thirty Minutes or Dead features an outrageous array of heroes and villains tripping over themselves, accidentally scarring their enemies for life, and going on hideously embarrassing dates. Featuring Dr. Do-Over, Steel Integrity, Good Karen, Monkeyman, and everyone's favorite homicidal rascal: Acid Chimp!