Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Valiant, Vault | Tagged: jobwatch, tiny onion

JobWatch: New Hires At Valiant, Orbit, Vault, Candlewick & Tiny Onion

JobWatch: New comic book and graphic novel editorial, publishing, design and sales hires at Valiant, Orbit, Vault, Candlewick and Tiny Onion

Article Summary Manny Castellanos joins Alien Books as Sales and Operations for comics, manga, and graphic novels, including Valiant titles.

Tim Holman promoted to president and publisher of Hachette's Orbit, continuing to elevate the imprint's SFF offerings.

Rachel Wood promoted to assistant art director at Candlewick Press; Adam Cahoon joins Vault Comics as Senior Designer.

Kurt Nelson becomes Executive VP of Sales at Mad Cave Studios; Harley Salbacka joins Tiny Onion as Community and Events Manager.

There's a lot of job worries in the comic book industry these days. Bleeding Cool's Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring, and being hired, in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more. And if you are looking for staff, creators (paid) or know a job going, contact richjohnston@gmail.com with the details and we'll run them in the next column. You can check out a few previous editions here. Manny Castellanos has joined Alien Books as Sales and Operations for its entire line of comics, manga, and graphic novels, including the Valient Entertainment line. Previously Manny Castellanos worked in the sales departments at Mad Cave Studios and Boom Studios. "I am incredibly excited to join the team at Alien Books," said Castellanos. "Superheroes stories are what got me into comics and it's a great opportunity to be able to work with Alien to help continue the storied legacy of the iconic Valiant characters. I'm looking forward to doing whatever I can to get these amazing comics into the hands of readers new and old, as well as working closely with our direct market retailer partners to meet their needs. The Resurgence of Valiant Comics is real and it's only just beginning!"

Tim Holman has been promoted to president and publisher of Hachette Book Group's Orbit division. Holman was previously SVP and publisher. In his new role, he will continue to report to HBG CEO David Shelley. Holman launched Orbit, HBG's SFF imprint, in 2007. He was appointed VP and publisher in 2008, when Orbit and graphic novel and manga imprint Yen Press were combined to create a new publishing division. He joined the HBG executive management board in 2009.

At Candlewick Press, Rachel Wood has been promoted to assistant art director: fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, from senior designer. Adam Cahoon has joined Vault Comics as Senior Designer & Production Associate.

At Mad Cave Studios, Kurt Nelson has been promoted from Director of Sales to Executive Vice President of Sales after recently joining Mad Cave from IDW Publishing.

At James Tynion's publisher/studio Tiny Onion, Harley Salbacka has been hired after leaving Boom Studios, as Community and Events Manager, working as part of Jazzlyn Stone's Communications team. She was previously at Humanoids.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!