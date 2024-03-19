Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: joe casey, jonny quest

Joe Casey & Sebastián Piriz, New Creative Team For Jonny Quest Comic

Joe Casey and Sebastián Piriz have been announced as the new creative team on the new Jonny Quest comic being published by Dynamite

Joe Casey and Sebastián Piriz have been announced as the new creative team on the new Jonny Quest comic book series being published by Dynamite, as part of their Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products deal. The first appearance of the series will be on Free Comic Book Day, ahead of the comic book's launch in July.

"Readers are invited along for the fantastic sci-fi/adventure exploits of 11-year-old Jonny Quest, as he travels to exotic locales around the world with his trusted companions. These include his scientist father Dr. Benton Quest, his adoptive brother Hadji, his bodyguard Race Bannon, and his faithful dog Bandit. Join the Quest team in tackling new government assignments, solving mysteries, and apprehending sophisticated villains for the betterment of mankind. "The Free Comic Book Day release features a fun-filled 10-page story that will whet readers' appetites for the full ongoing series coming shortly as the summer nears. Eisner Award-nominated scribe Joe Casey leads the team of adventurers behind the pages, known for fan-favorite tenures on big titles like Cable, WildC.A.T.s, and Adventures of Superman. Creations like Gødland, Jesusfreak, and All-America Comix have also drawn critical acclaim. He's joined in the journey by artist Sebastián Piriz, colorist Lorenzo Scaramella, and letterer Taylor Esposito. This early treat available to all fans at no cost at all is topped off with a gorgeous cover by Chris Samnee! "Fun adventure is what it's all about," said writer Joe Casey. "Getting the characters' voices right has been a real kick." "The Jonny Quest Free Comic Book Day release will also include previews of the preceding juggernaut Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products licensed comics titles ThunderCats and Space Ghost. The former is a couple issues in and continuing to break records and shake the industry, while Space Ghost #1 launches May 1 just ahead of Free Comic Book Day."

