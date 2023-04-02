Joe Fixit #4 Preview: Will Hulk Smash Himself? No, it's not a sexy listicle! The Hulk has an identity crisis in the middle of a battle with Spider-Man in this preview of Joe Fixit #4.

Welcome back, comic book fans, to another preview at Bleeding Cool! The Hulk has an identity crisis in the middle of a battle with Spider-Man in this preview of Joe Fixit #4.

Joe Fixit #4

by Peter David & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Cully Hamner

• The fan-favorite Hulk persona known as Joe Fixit faces off against some of the most deadly villains in Spider-Man's history! • Kingpin has put the "force" back in "enforcer" now that Joe Fixit is under his control. And after calling in a cavalry of New York troublemakers to threaten casino owners all across the Vegas Strip, it seems like Kingpin will be able to take over Las Vegas after all. It's up to Spider-Man to drag Bruce Banner back to his senses — and stop the parade of his worst enemies from New York from leveling Vegas to the ground!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620417500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620417500421 – JOE FIXIT 4 RIAN GONZALES VARIANT – $3.99 US

