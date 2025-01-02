Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Bloodletter, spawn

Joe Illidge Talks Bloodletter, The Woman With A Mission To Kill Spawn

Joe Illidge talks Bloodletter, Tasha Thornwell, a woman with a mission to kill Todd McFarlane's Spawn with Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado.

Article Summary Discover Joe Illidge's new Spawn universe title, Bloodletter, starring Tasha Thornwell with a mission to kill Spawn.

Explore the thrilling storyline crafted by creators Joseph P. Illidge, Tim Seeley, and Christian Rosado for 2025.

Uncover the secret history of the Spawn Universe as Bloodletter delves into espionage, occult, and assassination.

Get ready for a force multiplication of Illidge's projects across DC, Milestone Media, Mad Cave, and more!

Comic book writer, editor, publisher and old friend Joe Illidge writes about what is to come for him in the New Year. "2025 is the year the infinite game of my career mission evolves with great comic book and graphic novel projects I'm writing for DC Comics and Milestone Media, Image Comics and Todd McFarlane Productions, FairSquare Graphics, and Mad Cave Studios! The New Year will reveal a force multiplication of my editorial and consulting services for companies looking to realize the full potential of their IP, in order to tell the story of their promise to the world. This is The Human Adventure, and I'm thrilled to be here with you on the journey!" So what's that he's doing for Todd McFarlane? It turns out it's a brand new Spawn title that we had previously had a little mention of, Bloodletter. But now the character has a name, Tasha Thornwell. Joe Illidge writes;

"Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, and her only mission in life is. To. KILL. SPAWN.

BLOODLETTER: A SPAWN UNIVERSE TITLE IS COMING IN 2025 FROM Image Comics and TODD MCFARLANE PRODUCTIONS!

Yours Truly

Tim Seeley

Christian Rosado Arbulu

David Cal Alonso

Butxido Entertainment

THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SPAWN UNIVERSE IS UPON US!

Are you ready to begin?"

He also promises "ROCKET will find her destiny, and save you all… …or die trying. THE SHADOW CABINET RETURNS IN 2025 FROM Milestone Media LLC AND DC COMICS!!" And also "Remember when I told you I had a new project coming from Mad Cave Studios? Well… It's TWO projects. The future is MAD". But for now here is more of Tasha Thornwell, Bloodletter…

April 2025: Bloodletter, written by Joseph P. Illidge and Tim Seeley, with art by Christian Rosado, is the story of the former CIA agent Al Simmons was tasked to kill and failed. Years later, she returns after spending years on the run learning the occult, espionage, and assassination. And here is what else is in the books…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!