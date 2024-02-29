Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: 2.99, Bloodletter, Knights Vs Samurai, she-spawn, spawn, Spawn 77, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Knights Vs Samurai, She-Spawn, Bloodletter & Spawn 77

Todd McFarlane Announces Knights Vs Samurai, She-Spawn, Bloodletter & Spawn 77, And Further Commits To $2.99 Price Point.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane unveils four new titles: Knights Vs Samurai, She-Spawn, Bloodletter, and Spawn '77.

McFarlane pledges to maintain a $2.99-$3.99 price range for the expanding Spawn universe.

The NEW U. sees dramatic shifts after monumental events of Spawn #350, transforming characters.

Release schedule shared, including works by Erica Schultz, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Liam Sharp.

Once upon a time, Todd McFarlane drew an issue of Spitfire & The Troubleshooters, one of Marvel's New Universe series. I have no idea how he ended up drawing it, after his DC work on Infinity Inc, Batman and Invasion, and just before his Marvel runs on the Incredible Hulk and Amazing Spider-Man. But now he is resurrecting the nickname for The New Universe, The New U, for his Spawn comic books that come after Spawn #350. "The NEW U. is undergoing dramatic shifts following the MONUMENTAL events of SPAWN #350. The repercussions have affected EVERY character's fate, leading to a TRANSFORMATION in the power dynamics within the universe. Fans can anticipate an emotional and thrilling journey as BELOVED characters adapt to NEW found roles and navigate the ever-expanding landscape of The NEW U."

Todd McFarlane has now added to his previously announced titles for 2024 and 2025 with four more, Knights Vs Samurai, She-Spawn, Bloodletter and Spawn '77. With former She-Spawn, Nyx, now as the ruler of Hell, will this be about her or a successor? Spawn '77 is presumably set in 1977 rather than 2077. And Knights versus Samurai… will be… knights versus samurai.

As for the $2.99 price point common across the Spawn line, that will be the same for these books as well. Todd McFarlane states that he "remains COMMITTED to providing fans with the LOWEST prices on comics in the industry. All titles, including the NEW U. will be priced between $2.99 and $3.99, well below industry standards. McFarlane's commitment to ACCESSIBLE pricing ensures that fans can continue to enjoy the multiple themes within the NEW U. and try NEW ONES!" Todd McFarlane has given schedules for both these new and previously announced books. Here is the chronology

March: Sam and Twitch: Case Files by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski. The series will have a movie feel.

April: Rat City by Erica Schultz and Ze Carlos. Peter Cairn is a Spawn of the future, a cybernetic Spawn in the future, who becomes a Hellspawn in an unlikely way. In April's 2024 solicitations

May: Monolith, by Sean Lewis and artist Valerio Giangiordano, a three-issue mini-series in May 2024's solicitations. "The origin of the hulking Hellspawn is finally revealed. What connection does he have to one of the most savage of his kind, Omega Spawn? Follow his journey from the cosmic depths of deep-spawn to his first encounter with Al Simmons"

June and July:

Misery by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski, with Cyan Fitzgerald, the daughter of Wanda Simmons and Terry Fitzgerald, grown up with powers where she can affect people's emotions and pain with just a touch, and make them feel others' pain. Though she also feels it at the same time. "In the wake of the #MeToo scandals arises a teenage hero who is tired of being pushed around and abused by the actions of others. This new character, MISERY, will help out those innocent people who have been victimized by the evil that is spread across the entire planet. Stories will go global as Misery tries to discover exactly how to control her powers and how to make others feel her…misery."

and with Cyan Fitzgerald, the daughter of Wanda Simmons and Terry Fitzgerald, grown up with powers where she can affect people's emotions and pain with just a touch, and make them feel others' pain. Though she also feels it at the same time. "In the wake of the #MeToo scandals arises a teenage hero who is tired of being pushed around and abused by the actions of others. This new character, MISERY, will help out those innocent people who have been victimized by the evil that is spread across the entire planet. Stories will go global as Misery tries to discover exactly how to control her powers and how to make others feel her…misery." Medieval Spawn with a Spawn in the time of plague.

Spawn Kills Every Spawn, the next iteration of the comedy title Spawn Kills, by John Layman and Rob Duenes. Baby-on-baby violence. "Fun as hell". Four-issue mini-series

August: Violator by Kyle Hotz, a six-issue mini-series, with KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI

September: DEADLY TALES, ongoing series, originally announced as Deadly Tales Of The Gunslinger by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds is a new Gunslinger Spawn title, in which he gets sucked from the modern day back to the American Civil War.

October: No Home Here, as by Jonathan Glapion and Daniel Henriques, will use elements of the last thirty years of Spawn. Taking place in the future, Glapion says Billy Kincaid, the child killer murdered by Spawn in his first year, will be a main focus. As his last victim is being forced to relive her death over and over again– a bi-monthly series with an extended page count.

TBA:

Focus by Todd McFarlane and Marco Failla with the young speedster who gained his abilities from being experimented on and who first appeared in Gunslinger Spawn #15.

and with the young speedster who gained his abilities from being experimented on and who first appeared in Gunslinger Spawn #15. Spawn The Dark Ages by Liam Sharp . It's set 700 years previously, as a 5th century, post-Roman, rugged melodrama, with the last gasp of the old Celtic beliefs, and Britain being attacked from all sides.

. It's set 700 years previously, as a 5th century, post-Roman, rugged melodrama, with the last gasp of the old Celtic beliefs, and Britain being attacked from all sides. SHE-SPAWN, BLOODLETTER, and SPAWN 77.

Todd McFarlane has also drawn an FOC cover for the first issue of Sam and Twitch: Case Files, set to release this March.

Here are some previously teased visuals for the above comic books…

Sam and Twitch: Case Files by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski.

Deadly Tales Of The Gunslinger by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds

Misery by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski,

Medieval Spawn

Violator by Kyle Hotz.

Focus by Todd McFarlane and Marco Failla

Rat City by Erica Schultz and Ze Carlos.

Spawn The Dark Ages by Liam Sharp.

Spawn Kills Every Spawn

No Home Here, as by Jonathan Glapion and Daniel Henriques

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!