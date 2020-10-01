Joe Kubert's Foreword For Zembla, From Hexagon Comics in October 2020

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. For October , that means more Strangers and the relaunch of Zembla. Here's their full line-up for October 2020.

STRANGERS #5: THE KINGDOM OF SHIVAR

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 96 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-006-3. US$12.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art & cover by Manuel Martin Peniche.

DICK DEMON is a descendant of Gal, the first Lord of theTwilight People, fugitives from another universe… STORMSHADOW is the powerful shaman of the Twilight People… STARCYB is a servant of the Towers, supremely powerful cosmic entities and ancient enemies of the Twilight People… MORGANE is a witch, descended from the legendary Morgan Le Fey… ZEMBLA is the Lord of the Lions, king of the jungles of Karunda… RICKY ROX is a young genius who developed a device that creates a field that temporarily places him outside of time… These characters, all "strangers" to Earth, are brought together by TANKA, a former jungle lord who has been recruited by entities from our planet's farthest future to be their "time agent" and is now empowered to protect our world from extra-terrestrial menaces.

In this fifth volume of Strangers, the quest for the all-powerful Kera Weapon continues. The demonic KRUGE, usurper of the Twilight Throne, seeks to acquire it in order to consolidate its power. Helped by STORMSHADOW and the witch MORGANE, DICK DEMON is the first to find the clues to the location of Kera in the strange and indescribable Mirrorverse. Then, TANKA and MORGANE must invade the kingdom of Shivar, the merciless Lord of the Abyss. Finally, STARCYB, ZEMBLA and the PATROL OF THE DEPTHS enter the underground world of Kamandur. Guest-starring: the TIME BRIGADE.

ZEMBLA #1

NEW RELEASE IN A LARGER SIZE! SAME PRICE! Now 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 284 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-932983-93-7. US$22.95.

Stories & Art & Cover by Franco and Fausto Oneta. Foreword by Joe Kubert.

ZEMBLA was created in 1963 to compete with the American comic TARZAN and the Italian comic AKIM. It is the story of an orphaned child who grows up in the jungle of the African state of Karunda, raised by lions. This 300-page collection reprints five classic adventures of this perennially popular French hero with a foreword by Joe Kubert.