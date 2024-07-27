Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: amazing, idaho, joe quesada, mad cave, sdcc

Joe Quesada To Reveal "Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company" Today

Joe Quesada writes from San Diego Comic-Con in his newsletter "I'll Be Hosting "Mad Cave's Industry-Shaking Comic's Secret Revealed!" Panel"

Article Summary Joe Quesada hosts Mad Cave's big reveal panel today at San Diego Comic-Con from 1:30-2:30 PM in Room 29CD.

Quesada was invited by Mad Cave’s President, Mark Irwin, to host the 10th Anniversary celebration.

Teasers reveal Mad Cave as "Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company" with an industry-shaking announcement.

Speculation grows about Quesada's deeper involvement with Mad Cave following today's big reveal.

Joe Quesada writes from San Diego Comic-Con in his newsletter "I'll Be Hosting "Mad Cave's Industry-Shaking Comic's Secret Revealed!" Panel" running in an hour and a half, from 1:30-2:3pm in Room 29CD,

"So, waddaya know. My buddy, Mark Irwin, President of Mad Cave Studios, rang me up with an offer. As a subscriber to the newsletter, he read my half-joking offer to be on anyone's panel and asked if I'd be available to host Madcave's 10th Anniversary celebration. At first, I thought he was just pranking me, but as it turns out, he took the bait. As a huge fan of Mark and Madcave, I was flattered to be asked. But I said no. While we've discussed my doing covers for them sometime in the future (I love me some Flash Gordon!), I told him it would be weird hosting their 10th Anniversary panel without a tangible connection to Mad Cave yet. Then he sent me this graphic, a link to some cryptic videos, and told me about this "industry-shaking" announcement they were making, and I knew I had to be a part of it."

"Have you seen the "Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company" teasers that have been running for the last two weeks? Yeah, it turns out that's Mad Cave, and the big reveal will be at the panel. If you haven't seen them, you can catch them all here. Mark had me at "Big Reveal" and probably should have led with it because anyone who knows me knows how much I love schtick like this. So, if you're at the con and not doing anything between 1:30 and 2:30 PM, come down and say hello. It's going to be an absolute blast. And if you're not at the con, I'm sure you'll hear about it anyway. Okay, it's time to get some coffee; these commissions on my list aren't going to draw themselves. You're Amazing!"

No, Joe Quesada, you are Amazing. And you also live in Idaho… here is one of those Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company teasers. Might Joe Quesada's involvement be a little more than just hosting a panel? Mad Cave Studios are already publishing a comic by Dan DiDio. It only makes sense that they would publish something from Joe Quesada as well…

Mad Cave's Industry-Shaking Comics Secret Revealed!

Saturday July 27, 2024 1:30pm – 2:30pm PDT

Room 29CD

The biggest creators in comics are joining forces with Mad Cave and taking comics worldwide! Mad Cave's most explosive secret will be a secret no more, an on-stage reveal literally centuries in the making, with great stories and characters made expressly for fans everywhere. Absolutely mandatory attendance for journalists, bloggers, and podcasters!

I'm not at the show, anyone else want to make it along and tell me what goes down?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!