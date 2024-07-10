Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: idaho, sdcc

Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company to Launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company to Launch at San Diego Comic-Con... probably. Or release a series of potato prints.

So is this Filip Sablik and Jamie S Rich's new thing? Scott Dunbier's new thing? Bill Jemas' new thing? Dan DiDio's new thing? Joe Quesada's new thing? Bill Jemas' new thing? Andrew Rev's new thing? Scott Rosenberg's new thing? Rob Liefeld's new thing? Nicky Barrucci's new thing? Bad Idea's new thing? One of the Pruett's new thing? No idea. But a teaser website for Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company, using that very domain name, www.idahosnumberonecomicbookcompany.com, has launched a website. And was given to AIPT to post about.

You can add yourself to a mailing list. The domain was registered via the NameCheap service, with no other identifiable aspects, aside that it was registered in February 2023 and recently updated.

Idaho is a landlocked state in the Mountain West subregion of the Western United States of America. It shares a small portion of the Canada–United States border to the north, with the province of British Columbia. It borders Montana and Wyoming to the east, Nevada and Utah to the south, and Washington and Oregon to the west. The state's capital and largest city is Boise and the state has a population of approximately 1.8 million. And one of those 1.8 million, it seems, is starting a comic book company.

Idaho is best known for its agricultural sector including its potato crop, which makes up a third of the US' intake of potatoes. So… that's a lot of potatoes. 322,000 potatoes each year in the Snake River Lava Plateau alone. It also has a large Mormon population… All Mormon Comics All The Time? I know, I know, I'm reaching here, but what else is there?

Well, the only thing is the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con which would be the perfect time to launch such a… potato.

