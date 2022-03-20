Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet #1 in Opus Comics June 2022 Solicits

Crystal Planet is a new title launching from Opus Comics, the new comics publisher made up of former IDW and Heavy Metal executives. And logo-wise it does seem to recall the old Crystar comic books and toys of old. Which might suit former IDW execs quite a bit. Thought this was originally meant to be a Heavy Metal title… things change. The comic is written by guitarist Joe Satriani, as well as friend of Bleeding Cool Tony Lee, and drawn by Richard Friend. Here are the Opus June 2022 solicits along with the Bill & Ted launch too,

CRYSTAL PLANET #1 (OF 5) CVR A FRIEND

OPUS COMICS

(W) Joe Satriani, Tony Lee (A / CA) Richard Friend

A vivid space odyssey where Satchel Walker, a man out of time, finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources in the perilous orbit of a dying star. It's music, and more importantly the power and emotion that music can conjure, which could bring an end to the conflict, restore harmony to the timestream, and reveal Walker's true place in the universe.

BILL & TED ROLL DICE #1 CVR A KETNER

OPUS COMICS

(W) James Asmus, John Barber (A) Wayne Nichols, Andrew Currie (CA) Lukas Ketner

The time-traveling duo are back in a monthly series of most excellent adventures! Go to Hell with Bill and Ted as they must save their souls with saving rolls! Old friend Joan of Arc, Aleister Crowley, Niccol Paganini, and… Doctor Feelgood round out the party taking on the Game Master… Satan, himself! Plus, the "Secret Origin of Chuck De Nomolos"!

DISTURBED DARK MESSIAH #2 (OF 5) CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Santi Casas

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time – stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide.

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #2 CVR A LINSNER

OPUS COMICS

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation Death Dealer returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Mitch Iverson, Stefano Martino, and Luis Antonio Delgado continue the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Master himself! Bear witness to the beginning of an entire multiverse of Frazetta's most famous creations!

