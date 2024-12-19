Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Chainbreaker, Joel Christian Gill

Joel Christian Gill's Superhero, Chainbreaker, Inspired By Nat Turner

Set in an alternate 1940s America, Black leaders unite to tackle fascism and challenge capitalist divides.

Published by Ten Speed Graphic, world rights were secured through the Anjali Singh Agency.

Joel Christian Gill, a historian and educator, aims to reframe African-American achievements within U.S. history.

The Legend of the Chainbreaker is a new graphic novel by cartoonist, professor, and historian Joel Christian Gill, author of the graphic memoir Fights and the Strange Fruit and Talented Tenth graphic novels, described as "a classic superhero tale inspired by the story of Nat Turner and set in a 1940s alternate America where, following the Emancipation War, Black people control the South but capitalism continues to keep the working classes divided."

Joel Christian Gill writes "Loosely based on the hero of The Emancipation War General Nat Turner The Chain Breaker number 1 hits shelves in 1937. America's first superhero Chain Breaker jumps into a world of strife as American's Black leaders in the South and their White countryman in North unite under one banner to bring Ole Hitler down." From The Emancipation War: Legend of the Chain Breaker. A version of America where black armies won The War Between the States and took over and politically dominated the former Slave States. Coming soon;)"

Kaitlin Ketchum at Ten Speed Graphic has acquired world publishing rights to The Legend of the Chainbreaker and the deal was negotiated by Joel Christian Gill's agent Anjali Singh at the Anjali Singh Agency.

Joel Christian Gill is an American cartoonist, educator, and author of a number of graphic novels from Fulcrum Publishing. He has taught studio art, Illustration and comics while serving as Chair of the Comic Arts and Foundations programs at the New Hampshire Institute of Art. In 2019 he accepted an appointment as Associate Professor of Illustration at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. In 2020 he began work on an adaptation of Dr. Ibram X Kendi's Stamped from the Beginning a Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, also for Ten Speed Press. Gill earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art from Roanoke College and a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from Boston University in 2004. He has contributed to the Huffington Post advocating for the end to Black History Month and for the incorporation of the achievements of African-Americans into the larger narrative of American history. Gill is also a member of the Boston Comics Roundtable and in 2016, Gill was honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award from Boston University.

