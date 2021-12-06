Johanna Taylor Auctions The Ghostkeeper Graphic Novel To Penguin

The Ghostkeeper is Johanna Taylor's debut graphic novel, which tackles issues of mental health, toxic positivity, and grief, while following the exploits of a young paranormal therapist with the ability to see the dead, whose job gets much trickier when the key to Death's Door goes missing and all ghosts end up stranded in the land of the living. Taylor sold The Ghostkeeper at auction, bought by Chris Hernandez at Razorbill. The Ghostkeeper is planned for publication in the autumn of 2023.

Johanna Taylor tweeted the news, saying "BIG SPOOKY NEWS! I'm excited to announce my debut graphic novel, THE GHOSTKEEPER has been picked up by Penguin's @RazorbillBooks, and it's releasing in Fall 2023! I hope you're ready for Victorian vibes and ghost therapy!" She also shared where it all began saying "How it started: How it's going: I'm still floored by all of your support!! I couldn't have done this without you all! Thank you THANK YOU to my agent @LaurelSymonds for helping me finesse this pitch and @ChrisMakesBooks for giving it a publishing home! And thank you to every who supported it during the DVPit event and helped make this a reality!!"

Johanna Taylor is a freelance illustrator, concept artist, and graphic novelist who also contributed artwork to Uncaged Anthology, The Venture Maidens Campaign Guide, and other RPG-based publications. Johanna Taylor's agent Laurel Symonds at the Bent Agency, handled the deal for world English rights. Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins.