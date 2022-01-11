John Byrne's Marvel Bullpen Bulletins Page Over $30,000 At Auction

In the '80s, Marvel Comics would invite editors, writers, and artists to take over that month's Marvel editorial page that would run in all the comic books every issue. And when John Byrne was invited, he drew a huge page instead.

Now the original art from that is page, signed by John Byrne, is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions as part of their Platinum collection, currently in receipt of bids totaling $31,000 and going under the hammer on Thursday.

You can also make out John Byrne's original headline for this piece, before it became the conclusion to the very-mini-essay printed at the top of the page. Let's turn the contrast up on that bit…

Here's how Heritage Auctions describe the piece;

John Byrne – Marvel Bullpen Bulletins Illustration Original Art (Marvel, 1983). "What do I love most about being here at Marvel? It's the interesting people you get to work with," read Byrne's text for this illustration. Note the impressive size of this original! In 1983, Byrne had just launched Alpha Flight when he was asked to do a guest spot for Marvel's Bullpen Bulletins, which was a monthly feature that ran in the comics, highlighting company news. Byrne decided to use the opportunity to show his love for Marvel and graced the fans with this self-portrait — surrounded by all the characters he had drawn during his time with the company. This jaw-dropping image shows the creator in the presence of the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Alpha Flight, the Defenders, Spider-Man, Power-Man and Iron Fist, Man-Thing, Daredevil, and Ghost Rider. This piece is every fan's dream! The full-bleed image is created in ink and marker over graphite on 13" x 19.25" Bristol board. Slight toning, with creasing at the top and light handling wear. A quote is written and signed by Byrne at the top, and the pieces is also signed in the bottom left corner. In Very Good condition.