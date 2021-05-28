John Claude Bemis and Nicole Miles Sell Rodeo Hawkins Graphic Novels

Rodeo Hawkins & the Daughters of Mayhem, and its sequel, Rodeo Hawkins & the Sons of Disaster, are two new graphic novels to be written by John Claude Bemis and illustrated by Nicole Miles. Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House has bought world rights to both new graphic novels, to begin publication in the summer of 2023. The Rodeo Hawkins graphic novels tell the multiversal stories of Sidney Poblockim who after every other Sidney Poblocki in the multiverse is murdered, the last Sidney is rescued by a misfit crew of interdimensional troublemakers known as the Daughters of Mayhem, who lead him into a series of misadventures.

On Instagram, Bemis wrote "I wrote this story back in the summer of 2017. At the time, I wasn't planning on it becoming a graphic novel. The story was just bursting fully formed like some overcaffeinated Athena from my imagination, and I needed to get it on the page as fast as possible. A script seemed like the quickest way to capture a first draft. After I finished, I began to wonder if it would be better suited as a graphic novel. My agent Josh Adams @adamsliterary agreed. And he found the perfect home for the series with Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House @holidayhousebks. It's taken time to find just the perfect illustrator, but now we have the powerhouse Nicole Miles @nicolemillo on board to bring this exciting series to life."

John Claude Bemis is the fantasy author of The Wooden Prince, Lord of Monsters, the Clockwork Dark trilogy, The Prince Who Fell from the Sky, and Flora and the Runaway Rooster.

Nicole Miles is based in West Yorkshire and, after designing cards for Hallmark UK, moved into comics and illustration for the likes of Adobe, Buzzfeed, Candlewick Press, Google, the New York Times, Penguin Random House, Rebel Girls, Simon & Schuster, Sisters Letter (AARP) and her comic Barbara was nominated for an Eisner award in 2017. Josh Adams at Adams Literary represented the John Claude Bemis, and Chad Beckerman at the CAT Agency & CWB represented Nicole Miles.

Since its beginnings in 1935 as the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books, Holiday House, based in New York, has aimed to gather together talented authors and illustrators and to publish quality books that entertain, enlighten, and educate children. Known for having a deep list of timeless and award-winning books for children and young adult readers, Holiday House publishes the award-winning I Like to Read series of picture books for emergent readers and launched its first eponymous imprints, Margaret Ferguson Books and Neal Porter Books, in 2018. The logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, and comes from Holiday House's original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame. Margaret Ferguson joined Holiday House Publishing in 2017 as publisher of Margaret Ferguson Books, the first eponymous imprint in the company's 82-year history. Ferguson came to Holiday House from her own imprint at Farrar, Straus & Giroux.