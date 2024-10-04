John Constantine For Kids & Others in DC Spooky Graphic Novels Box Set

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, john constantine

Just like they did with their Superhero kids graphic novels, and their YA graphic novels, DC Comics is collecting their "spooky" kids graphic novels with John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and more in a box set well in time for next Halloween.

"Mischief and mayhem abound in four of DC's spookiest graphic novels for kids!

"Deadman is ready to share some spine-tingling adventures in Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales. Mystery of the Meanest Teacher stars thirteen-year-old Johnny Constantine and his new teacher who may be more dangerous than any of the angry demons he's escaped before. We Found a Monster features a young boy and his growing creature collection he'll need to keep secret from the townspeople at all costs! Welcome to the magical, mystical, topsy-turvy world of Zatanna and the House of Secrets where Zatanna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and adventure! No tricks and all treat, middle grade readers will delight in these four graphic novels collected together for the first time just for spooky season!"

Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales

Ever had the feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on the way home? Wondered what might just be living under your bed? Well, Deadman knows…has always known…and he's here to shed some light on those spine-tingling adventures and things that go bump in the night. Written by New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Franco and featuring art by some of DC Comics' favorite artists, Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat through these hair-raising stories. Read at your own risk…

The Mystery of the Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel

After angering a number of hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there,he finds himself to be something of an outcast. And he is also convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for him. Worse, he's convinced that's she's really a witch. Fortunately, John is able to find one kindred spirit at school with whom he's able to form an alliance–another misfit named Anna, who also happens to have her own developing magical powers. John recruits Anna in his efforts to uncover the truth about Ms. Kayla and expose the Meanest Teacher's real identity to the world. Joined by a friendly demon named Etrigan, these two amateur sleuths will uncover clues and stumble upon forces beyond their control in a humorous series of misadventures.

We Found a Monster

Kirk Scroggs, writer and artist of The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid, introduces a new type of best friend!

Casey has always loved monster movies; in fact, he considers himself something of an expert on the subject. He spends his day doing normal kid things, like attending school and riding his bike around his town of Serena Mar-and filling his journal with helpful ways to take care of the various monsters who live all around them, who no one else seems to know exist.

But as Casey delves deeper into the history of his spooky friends-or are they fiends?-he uncovers more than just skeletons in the closet. Turns out there's a Frankenstein and maybe a werewolf tucked in there, too! And he's just starting to wonder if it's possible that his new friend, Zandra, has a secret of her own, as well…

We Found a Monster is a fun, funny, and fast-paced tale about learning what true friendship is, and respecting the secrets we all have inside.

Zatanna and the House of Secrets

Welcome to the magical, mystical, topsy-turvy world of the House of Secrets, where Zatanna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and adventure…all with her pet rabbit, Pocus, at her side.

Zatanna and her stage magician father live in a special house, the House of Secrets, which is full of magic, puzzles, mysterious doors, and storybook creatures-it's the house everyone in the neighborhood talks about but avoids. Not that Zatanna cares, though, because she is perfectly content.

But at school one day, Zatanna stands up to a bully and everything changes- including her friends. Suddenly, Zatanna isn't so sure about her place in the world, and when she returns home to tell her father, he's gone missing, lost within their own home.

With thrilling twists from writer Matthew Cody and dazzling artwork by Yoshi Yoshitani, Zatanna and the House of Secrets will delight readers at the turn of every page-and the opening of every door!