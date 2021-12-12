John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman- Thank FOC It's Sunday 12th December

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Batwoman/Catwoman One-Shot will be a moral to the life and work of John Paul Leon , and will have a 1:25 tiered cover.

, and will have a 1:25 tiered cover. How did Cloaked #1, Sonic The Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #1, King Of Spies #1, Lady Mechanika: Monster Of Ministry #1, No Holds Bard #1, Red Room: Trigger Warnings #1, The Last Session #1, and Lunar Room #1 do? #2 is up.

Wyatt Kennedy and Luana Vecchio 's Bolero #1 is launching from Image Comics, and is returnable,

Joe Hill, David M. Booher, and Zoe Thorogood 's Rain #1 is doing the same but with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 ratio variants to help things along.

Devil's Reign gets #3 as well as one-shots, Winter Soldier, and X-Men for FOCs.

Mary Jane and Black Cat get their Spider-Man Beyond one-shot. But not the continuance of her own series. But with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered variants.

Emily Kim and Takeshi Miyazawa launch a new Silk series from Marvel, with a modest single 1:25 tiered cover.

Ethan Sacks and Will Sliney launch a new Star Wars: Halycon Legacy #1 with a 1:10 tiered cover.

Boom Studios launches a new Angel #1 from the Buffyverse, returnable to retailers, with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

We Ride Titans #1 by Tres Dean and Sebastian Piriz launch from Vault Comics with 1:5, 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers.

Hell Sonja #1 launches from Dynamite, returnable if retailers order 15 copies or more, and 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, two lots of 1:15, 1:20, 1:21, 1:25, 1:30 and 1:40 tiered variants.

Bylines In Blood #1 by Van Jensen, Erica Schultz and Aneke launches from AfterShock Comics with two 1:15 variants.

Cowboy Bebop #1 launches from Dan Watters and Lamar Mathurin at Titan Comics, with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variants.

Batman: The Knight #1 gets a 1:25 and a 1:50 tiered cover.

Distorted #1 by Salvatore Vivenzio and Garbrile Falzone launches from Scout Comics

Monkey Prince #1 gets a special golf foil red envelops card stock variant.

Peacemaker gets a one-shot by Garth Ennis and Garry Brown in a bit of a Boys tribute… which is rather amusing, given etc etc etc.

What's on your FOC?

