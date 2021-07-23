John Ridley To Change The Fox Family And DC Universe Forever in 2022

Introducing the Fear State Batman panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home, I Am Batman writer John Ridley talked briefly about his upcoming plans. He concluded, saying "next year we have one more surprise for you that's going to change the Fox family, and maybe the DC Universe, forever again." So what does this mean?

As Bleeding Cool readers know, it was originally intended as part of DC Comics 5G for John Ridley, screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave and Guerilla, to take over Batman with a new #1 and a new Batman, after James Tynion IV's final issue Batman #100. That Batman would have been Luke Fox, son of Wayne Industries chief engineer Lucius Fox and the Batwing of the DC Universe. Then everything changed, publisher Dan DiDio was fired, 5G was partially binned and partially transformed into Future State. Lucius Fox' original son Tim Fox was brought back into the books to be the Next Batman instead, he changed his name to Jace Fox (and possibly out of confusion issues with Tim Drake) and he became The Next Batman of the Future State future, and is currently the lead of I Am Batman by John Ridley and Oliver Coipel, about to launch from DC Comics, as part of Fear State. As well as Jace Fox being the Next Batman and Luke Fox being Batwing, their younger sister has also been seen in Future State taking on a Robin-style look, Lucius Fox' designs have been used by the Magistrate to police Gotham in a fascist fashion, and his wife Maria Fox has been using her legal skills to defend these new state policies against legal challenge, all while disdaining anyone who dresses up as a Bat. All because her other daughter, was in a coma after a battle in which Bat vigilantes were… close by. It's a bit of a family mess, really. And according to John Ridley, things will change next year. Say, how about if Lucius Fox gets the power of Dr Manhattan? That would do it. You can watch the whole panel right here.