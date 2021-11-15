John Romita Jr & Brian Bendis Action Comics #1019 Full Original Art

This is basically the closest you'll ever get to being Scott Dunbier, with your very own Artists Edition of a comic book – by actually owning the entire original artwork of a comic book. In this case, for auction from Heritage Auctions, is the entire original artwork from Action Comics #1019 by Brian Bendis, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson including the cover. It currently has bids of $3600 at the time of writing and will go under the hammer between the 18th and 21st of November. Published at the beginning of 2020, while John Romita Jr was exclusive to DC Comics, it's a fine example of his work for the publisher.

ACTION COMICS #1019

DC COMICS

NOV190425

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) John Romita, Klaus Janson

One of the biggest battles in Superman history tears through Metropolis as the super-villain team-up of Lex Luthor, the Legion of Doom, and Leviathan come to change Superman's city forever! The blockbuster creative team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson create a Superman epic for the ages-as the Man of Steel deals with the public disclosure of his secret identity!In Shops: Jan 29, 2020 SRP: $3.99

John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson Action Comics #1019 Cover and Complete Story Original Art Group of 19 (DC, 2020). Page 2 of this story has a tribute to the Super Friends villains "The Legion of Doom" (complete with the Hall of Doom spaceship)! In addition, there are three double-page spreads and the story ends with full splash page showing a devastated Metropolis. There is an interlude that includes Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman in action. The pages (and cover) were created in ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75" per page. Page 1 is missing, but it was an all-text page created digitally, so all the original art from this 22-page story is included. In Excellent condition.