IDW is to publish John Romita's Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Strips Artist's Edition, featuring the Spider-Man newspaper strips that John Romita Senior drew for many years, reproduced to match the size, scale and appearance of the original artwork artboards. A publishing process and line pioneered by Scott Dunbier, it has become one of IDW Publishing's most reliable and most profitable publishing lines. Which is something they can really appreciate these days. John Romita's Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Strips Artist's Edition will be published by IDW on the 3rd of October, 2023 in hardcover, with 176 pages, 12" x 8" for $150.

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Amazing Spider-Man with this very special Artist's Edition!

Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in the history of comics. This Artist's Edition collects high-resolution scans of the very earliest Amazing Spider-Man daily strips by the two creators most associated with the Web-Slinger, Stan "The Man" Lee and "Jaunty" John Romita!

Approximately 300 (!) original daily strips have been scanned, all from 1977 and 1978. The strip debuted on January 3, 1977, and the entire first two months of the strip are included in this volume. Spider-Man's origin is recapped and it's a Who's Who of all your favourite Spidey characters.

Publication date: October 03, 2023

ISBN 9798887240558

19.5″ x 15″, 176 pages, hardcover

$150 USD

Stan Lee first proposed a Spider-Man newspaper strip in 1970 and he prepared two weeks' worth with John Romita Senior, but did get picked up. But by 1977, with a Spider-Man TV show being filmed and geek culture gaining ground, things had changed and the strip saw syndication across America and then the world. After four years, Romita left the strip, and it is these strips that are being collected in the Artists Edition format.

Stan Lee remained the credited writer of the strip's entire run, though they were mostly written by Roy Thomas. Larry Lieber also drew the strip for a short period until Fred Kida took over, and then Larry Lieber returned to draw the strip for thirty-two years until he retired at the age of 86.