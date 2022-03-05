Joker #13 Preview: To Serve The Joker

The Joker is the guest of honor at a Sampson family dinner in this preview of Joker #13… and also the main course! Personally, he looks like he'd be pretty tough and stringy to us, but maybe if you braised him at a low heat for a long time… mmmm… Joker… Check out the preview below.

JOKER #13

DC Comics

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega

Vengeance has spent her short existence waiting for the moment she could kill The Joker, but she knows that if she fulfills her programming, she'll be dragged back into the servitude of the terrifying Knightfallen of Santa Prisca. Jim Gordon may be her only way out, but a revelation close to his heart has the potential to send him down a darker path. One he may never turn back from. Backup: The trial of the century in Gotham City begins to draw to a close, and no one will be left happy with the results…except for one Alexis Kaye, a.k a. Punchline!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

