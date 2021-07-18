The Joker Beats Sinister War To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

The Joker #5 beats the Spider-Man Sinister War event launch – but only just. And War Of The Bounty Hunters has lifted Star Wars sales too. And The Lot from Bad Idea still makes it in… This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

The Joker #5 Sinister War #1 Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #2 Detective Comics #1039 Thor #15 Infinite Frontier #2 Way Of X #4 Batman The Detective #4 Aliens Aftermath #1 The Lot #1

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – DC took number one slot with Joker, but only one other DC made our top ten list. Seven Marvels made the charts at our store this week, as did one Bad Idea title (The Lot). Sales of many Batman books have slowed down significantly in recent weeks, with readers saying that the large number of titles and the $4.99/$5.99/$7.99 price points have forced them to remove a lot of Bat-books from their buying lists.

Ssalefish Comics – Batman claiming the top spot is nothing weird but Thor registering in the 10 spot versus how it normally performs seems to be a good indication that you don't take a break when you've got a good thing going. War of the Bounty Hunters has brought all the Star Wars book back into the top ten or close to it. Everyone, and I mean everyone, seems to love the Joker book and getting 2 or all of the covers.

Graham Crackers Comics – Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters continues to do well with it hitting the #3 spot for us this week. Sinister War wasn't really a surprise, but Way of X as one of the lower selling X-titles definitely was.

Rodman Comics: What a week. The Joker took the top spot for us. Cimmerian Man-Eaters of Zamboula 1 broke into the top ten thanks to the covers causing it to sell out Wednesday. DC took 6 of the top ten while Marvel got 3. Marvel fans seem more and more interested in Marvel movies than their actual comics.

Summit Comics & Games, I'm sort of shocked that Skybound X #2 dropped to #15 in our weekly sales list. Aftershock has another good launch with Beyond the Breach. Some day soon they will break into the top ten for a week.

Notable sales:

Avengers #1 CGC 4.5 $5,000

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week.