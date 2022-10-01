Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 Preview: Soup of the Day

The Joker becomes a foodie in this preview of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1, and you won't believe what he's cooking up! Check out the preview below.

JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #1

DC Comics

0822DC019

0822DC020 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

0822DC021 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 David Nakayama Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The world once again holds its breath as The Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time? From the twisted minds of Matthew Rosenberg (Task Force Z, What's the Furthest Place from Here?) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (Batman: The Knight) comes a violent, mind-bending new series that picks up from the cataclysmic end of The Joker and follows the mayhem across the United States. With the Clown Prince of Crime setting out on his most bizarre caper yet, will a fan-favorite vigilante be able to prevent certain tragedy? Or is he in on the joke? In the back-up–Joker's got a hot date but he's going to need a mirror to make sure he looks nice. Maybe Mirror Master can help.

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.