Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4 Preview: Unauthourized Sequels

JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #4

DC Comics

1022DC246

1022DC247 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

1022DC248 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4 Simone Di Meo Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Why did The Joker cross town? To get to the bottom of the mystery that has been haunting him: Who is the man pretending to be The Joker and what does he want? But every lead he follows is a dead end, and every move he makes brings the Red Hood one step closer to him. What happens when the former Clown Prince of Crime comes face-to-face with the current crime boss of Gotham? Everyone is dying to find out.

In Shops: 1/3/2023

SRP: $5.99

