Jon Moisan Quits Skybound Entertainment For… Boom Studios?

Jon Moisan was an intern at The Weinstein Company and Dark Horse Comics before working in Marvel Comics editorial for six years. But for the last seven years, he has been working at Skybound Entertainment as an Editor. Now, however, he is off. Jon tweeted out the news "So long, @skybound! It's been real."

Shawn Kirkham Senior Vice President, Business Development replied "It's been fun dude. Congrats on the new adventure."

Jon Moisan reminisced " Man, looking back on the last seven years of books I edited at @skybound, I worked on some really cool shit. And special mention to all the letterers that saved my ass while I was here! Y'all are some of the best folks in comics! @droog811 @ruswooton @JoeSabino @deronbennett. "And concluding "It's been one hell of a ride! Later, @Skybound! Now that my work email is shut down, I set up a personal email address for creators that want to hit me up until I can announce where I'm landing. Feel free to reach out! comiceditor.jonmoisan@gmail.com"

I already have done. Because my Bleeding Cool antennae tell me that he might be doing a reverse-Arune Singh and moving from Skybound Entertainment to Boom Studios, who have been hiring and promoting a fair few people recently.

Skybound Entertainment is an entertainment company founded in 2010 by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, and is behind the comic, TV series, game , merchandise line and now film version of The Walking Dead, created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. They now have a wide array of publications, such as Invincible, Outcast, Super Dinosaur, Oblivion Song, Fire Power, Birthright, Redneck, Skyward, Extremity, Manifest Destiny, Clementine and more.,

Boom Studios was founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby in 2005 to publish Keith Giffen's Hero Squared, and now published everything from Something Is Killing The Children, We Only Find Them When They're Dead and Once & Future, to Buffy, Firefly and Power Rangers.