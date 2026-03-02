Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gorillaz, kickstarter

Jonathan Djob Nkondo – From Gorillaz to Peaceful Remission & Wandering

London-based animator Jonathan Djob Nkondo of Scavenger's Reign and the Moon Cave sequence in Gorillaz's new short film/music video for The Mountain, the Moon Cave, and the Sad God, has a new project in the form of graphic novels Peaceful Remission and Wandering, both complete but being published in English for the first time. The Kickstarter for both goes live tomorrow, the 3rd of March at 9am PT, noon ET and 5pm GMT. And those who choose to pre‑register now, will receive a free lenticular bookplate with Jonathan's animated art with any physical pledge that they make, following that.

Peaceful Remission

One would have a tendency to think that living in space would at least have the advantage of offering silence and calmness. Only nenni! In the middle of the night, a thundering rumble will make the walls of Marlène and Jerry's satellite house tremble and at the same time alert this old couple. But even more than this noise, it is the general softness of Jerry that Marlene criticises him, and this incident becomes an opportunity for her to let him know. For his second book, Jonathan Djob Nkondo explores conjugal relationships without leaving behind the futuristic and clean settings of which he has the secret. In this cartoon, which may evoke the news, it alternates with brilliant scenes of contemplative argument and breaks.

Wandering

On the surface, a vast desert dotted with a few billabongs where fantastical creatures with geometric anatomy come to recharge. Beneath this arid crust, society has continued to develop despite the depths: theaters, highway interchanges, shopping malls, food courts—the world seems to have curled in on itself. Wandering follows the wanderings of two men whose lives are irrevocably defined by their respective habitats, yet whose days echo each other without their ever realizing it.

