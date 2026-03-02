Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Jonathan Djob Nkondo – From Gorillaz to Peaceful Remission & Wandering

Jonathan Djob Nkondo - from Gorillaz and Scavenger's Reign to Peaceful Remission and Wandering graphic novels

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Jonathan Djob Nkondo, known for Gorillaz and Scavenger's Reign, launches two English-language graphic novels
  • Peaceful Remission explores marriage dynamics in a futuristic satellite home with Nkondo's signature style
  • Wandering follows two men in a bizarre, layered desert world shaped by unique urban and natural habitats
  • Kickstarter for both graphic novels launches March 3, with exclusive rewards for early backers

London-based animator Jonathan Djob Nkondo of Scavenger's Reign and the Moon Cave sequence in Gorillaz's new short film/music video for The Mountain, the Moon Cave, and the Sad God, has a new project in the form of graphic novels Peaceful Remission and Wandering, both complete but being published in English for the first time. The Kickstarter for both goes live tomorrow, the 3rd of March at 9am PT, noon ET and 5pm GMT. And those who choose to pre‑register now, will receive a free lenticular bookplate with Jonathan's animated art with any physical pledge that they make, following that.

  • Peaceful Remission
    One would have a tendency to think that living in space would at least have the advantage of offering silence and calmness. Only nenni! In the middle of the night, a thundering rumble will make the walls of Marlène and Jerry's satellite house tremble and at the same time alert this old couple. But even more than this noise, it is the general softness of Jerry that Marlene criticises him, and this incident becomes an opportunity for her to let him know. For his second book, Jonathan Djob Nkondo explores conjugal relationships without leaving behind the futuristic and clean settings of which he has the secret. In this cartoon, which may evoke the news, it alternates with brilliant scenes of contemplative argument and breaks.
  • Wandering
    On the surface, a vast desert dotted with a few billabongs where fantastical creatures with geometric anatomy come to recharge. Beneath this arid crust, society has continued to develop despite the depths: theaters, highway interchanges, shopping malls, food courts—the world seems to have curled in on itself. Wandering follows the wanderings of two men whose lives are irrevocably defined by their respective habitats, yet whose days echo each other without their ever realizing it.
Jonathan Djob Nkondo's Peaceful Remission and Wandering
Jonathan Djob Nkondo

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.