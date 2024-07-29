Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jonathan hedrick, keenspot, Spilbloof

Jonathan Hedrick Launches Spillblood in Keenspot October 2024 Solicits

Jonathan Hedrick and Stefano Cardoselli launch Spillblood #1 in Keenspot's October 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Jonathan Hedrick and Stefano Cardoselli launch Spillblood #1 in Keenspot's October 2024 solicits and solicitations. Which looks like it will spill quite a lot of blood. Keenspot also looks like they will be sub distributing Execution Posse Holdings, previously seen in Lunar Comics Distribution listings, with Killtown.

SPILLBLOOD #1 CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG241874

AUG241875 – SPILLBLOOD #1 CVR B HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

AUG241876 – SPILLBLOOD #1 CVR C STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

AUG241877 – SPILLBLOOD #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH FLIP (MR)

AUG241878 – SPILLBLOOD #1 CVR E HOLOFOIL FLIP (MR)

AUG241879 – SPILLBLOOD #1 CVR F 20 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

36 pages of blood-splattered horror from the creative duo of Jonathan Hedrick (Can I Scream?) and Stefano Cardoselli (Don't Spit In The Wind)! Rejected by Heaven and exiled from Hell, a doomed priest walks the borderline between living and dead. He listens to those who cry to their deity for forgiveness. Then at night… he will spill blood!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

GREENHORNS #3 CVR A FABBIO & PANTAZIS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG241855

AUG241856 – GREENHORNS #3 CVR B FABBIO & PANTAZIS

AUG241857 – GREENHORNS #3 CVR C HOLOFOIL FLIP COVER

(W) Mike Rosenzweig (CA) Pete Pantazis (A / CA) Athila Fabbio

After the unthinkable, Alva makes a startling journey to unlock the location of his kidnapped niece. But is Isadora stuck with demon Camaztoz, or is it stuck with her? Plus, Charles Edward finds his worth.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SRP: 0

KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR A ROB PRIOR / NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG241858

AUG241859 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR B ROB PRIOR /TODD SKULL (MR)

AUG241860 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR C KIRK MANLEY (MR)

AUG241861 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR D TODD SKULL/ ROB PRIOR (MR)

AUG241862 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR E SAMPAY (MR)

AUG241863 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP CVR (MR)

AUG241864 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR G METAL CVR (MR)

AUG241865 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR H BLANK SKETCH (MR)

AUG241866 – KILLTOWN #1 (OF 3) CVR I 20 COPY VIRGIN FLIP (MR)

(W) Regina Kim (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior, Naomi Griffin

In development with Sony Entertainment! Full of horror-fueled action, Ex Posse's KillTown is a spinoff of their Night of the Cadillacs comic book series. Street-savvy Min wants to make her mark in the world. However, she feels held back in her role as a money-runner with the Seven Stars Mob, the biggest crime syndicate in Koreatown, Los Angeles. When Min takes things into her own hands to usurp Vince, the notorious Seven Stars mob boss, her plan backfires. Min is shot execution style and left for dead!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SRP: 0

REBEL GRRRLS #4 CVR A ROBERT AHMAD (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG241867

AUG241868 – REBEL GRRRLS #4 CVR B DANNY HARRELL

AUG241869 – REBEL GRRRLS #4 CVR C THE BECKA

AUG241870 – REBEL GRRRLS #4 CVR D AHMAD BECKA HOLOFOIL

AUG241871 – REBEL GRRRLS #4 CVR E FANTINI METAL COVER

(W) Danny Harrell (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

Spooky season is back, and so are the Rebel Grrrls! And with their backs against the wall, the grrrls receive backup from an unlikely source. Will the forces of hell bring the heroes of the Freedom Hills to their knees, or will the grrrls find a way out of this predicament with their souls intact? Find out in the thrilling conclusion!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

ROBOT + GIRL #4 CVR A MIKE WHITE

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG241872

AUG241873 – ROBOT + GIRL #4 CVR B MIKE WHITE

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

Continuing the all-ages adventure from acclaimed Penguin Random House graphic novelist Mike White! A.R.R.A.'s plan to help Mari financially is a success; However, this has put them in the sights of the authorities and Mari must negotiate a proposal to keep her from being arrested. Now, in order to maintain her innocence and freedom, she is faced with an impossible challenge that she'll need A.R.R.A.'s help to accomplish.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

