Jonathan Hickman & Adam Kubert Create The Grittiest Spider-Man Ever

Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert create the grittiest Spider-Man story ever told, alongside The Punisher and The Hulk for June 2026

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert team up for Spider-Man: Long Way Home, debuting June 2026.

Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk clash over a powerful Cosmic Cube in this gritty limited series.

This five-issue saga is set outside main Marvel continuity for a bold, evergreen Spider-Man story.

Variant covers by Adam Kubert, Dave Johnson, Mark Brooks, and Stephen Platt bring extra flair.

Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert are teaming up for a new series, in a similar fashion to Hickman and Greg Capullo's Wolverine: Revenge, for Spider-Man: Long Way Home, with Spider-Man, Punisher and Hulk, dubbed "the grittiest Spider-Man comic story of the modern age. The five-issue limited comic series puts Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk on a "high-stakes collision course as they desperately pursue a missing Cosmic Cube. In the same spirit as 2024's Wolverine: Revenge, the hit limited comic series by Hickman and Greg Capullo, SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME offers familiarity while existing apart from the main Marvel Universe, delivering a timeless, evergreen saga for all readers that's unrestrained by continuity, scope and mercy!"

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #1 (OF 5)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & ADAM KUBERT

Art by ADAM KUBERT

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Foil Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Virgin Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

On Sale 6/17

A DARK HOMECOMING AWAITS…

It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands – including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top?

"I'm so happy to be working with Adam Kubert again and even happier that we're getting to work on SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME," Hickman shared. "Absolutely no one is going to see this one coming." "Jordan [D. White] barely got the words out before I yelled "Yes!" to SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME," Kubert said. "A five-issue Hickman saga with Spidey, Hulk, and Punisher? Total no-brainer. With Frank Martin making the mayhem pop! Just Make Mine Marvel!" With covers by Adam Kubert, Dave Johnson, Mark Brooks and Stephen Platt.

