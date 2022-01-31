Jonathan Hickman Announces New Comics And 3W3M Print Collections

As well as announcing a bunch of new comic book creators and their projects for Substack, the first wave of creators are also doing a massive update with announcements and the like. Including Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mondo and their Three World Three Moons (3W3M) massive storytelling projects. Including new comics, new collections and more.

Today is a day full of big announcements and news, but we're leading this, a very special new [COMIC], drawn by our own Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston. Picking up where FABLE left off, RUINS is the beginning, or end, of Tajo Vallar's doomed expedition on Kaoso— depending on how you look at these things. It portends big things for the Vallar Family Saga to come.

Talking of whom, comics written by Jonathan Hickman…

The Vallars: Drawn by the amazing Jason Howard, with colors by Michael Garland and letters by Rus Wooton, THE VALLARS is the story of a young Tajo Vallar, boy explorer and inventor, and his first journey across the Three Worlds and Three Moons. We wanted to do a story about discovery, wonder, and family. And if our larger story is about the cycles of a universe, then this cycle made a great deal of sense to explore, too. We're making this series FREE to read. A cool part of this whole experiment is sometimes we get to make the books accessible to as many people as possible, get comics out there for everyone to enjoy. This is one you can share with your friends, your kids, people who might not be able to afford it– all we really ask in return, is to help us spread it around.

The Path: Late last year, we introduced our first bit of interactivity for our Founding Level subscribers, THE THIRTEEN QUESTIONS, to a very positive response. But the answers to those questions were just beginning. THE PATH is our first real attempt at interactive, immersive, truly open-world comics. That's another part of the experiment here, to use a canvas like this to try new things. The directions you take along the path can be entirely bespoke, and over time, your choices there will directly impact where the larger story leads. Joining us on THE PATH will be the incredible Alejandro Aragon on art, Michael Garland on colors, and Rus Wooton on letters. The intensive, reader-focused experience of THE PATH means it will only be available to our Founding Level members. But we've got plans to open the experience up to more of you in some fashion down the road, so stay tuned there.

Then there are the collections and subscriber rewards, Jonathan Hickman lifts the lid…

EVERYONE signed up to 3W/3M at the founding or annual level is going to be able to get a beautiful, 180-plus page PRINT collected edition, FREE with their subscription. Yes. Free. The only thing you have to cover is the shipping and handling. It's our gift to you, a thank you for your incredible support so far. For Founders, you'll receive a deluxe hardcover. A special edition printed on deluxe paper stock that will only ever be made available to you, signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston. For Annual subscribers, you'll receive a softcover edition with all the same material in terms of interior pages. [SYSTEMS] will be a comprehensive sourcebook for the new universe, built off the work we've done these last few months, including the discussions with Ram, Al, and Tini, and more to come– but also containing a dozen comic stories capturing the ideas borne out of those explorations, and drawn by a host of amazing artists. Some of them you already know about– Jason Howard, Stephen Green, Jeremy Haun, Christian Ward– but we've got many more to announce this month. And alongside those stories, we'll have a wealth of behind the scenes process material from Mike and Mike, as they show how they visually designed everything in this universe and brought it all to life. The whole book is being designed to perfection by Sasha Head, and we have to say, she is absolutely crushing it so far. And we'll actually have an inside look at the design of the book very soon. You're gonna love it.

And more rewards for Founding Members:

Exclusive deluxe edition of the Ashcan Signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston. This ashcan will contain both FABLE and RUIN, along with bonus material, and feature a cover by Mike and Mike (that's right, both of them). A limited edition print signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston. A limited edition collector card signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston. Founders Meetings. Once a month, we're going to convene an exclusive live online gathering, just for you. It'll be an opportunity to have a more in-depth conversation with us, and we might even share some advance looks at what's ahead that you won't get anywhere else. First 24 Hours on Online Purchases. Later in the year we're planning to offer a number of new items exclusively for sale through the site. Your status as a Founding Member will give early access to purchase these (restrictions and limits may apply). Access to in-person VIP events. For all the obvious reasons, we're not ready to announce any in-person appearances or conventions yet. But when that time comes, we're going to offer you first-in-line access to VIP events where you can meet us, get your books signed, etc. Founders Dinners. Likewise, at any live appearances that may be announced, world permitting, we'll host dinners at each, exclusively for our founders. Come break bread with us and have a fun time. Fair warning, we love to eat.

And for the first 500 subscribers back in the day.

If you were in the first 100, 250, or 500 back at launch, we offered you a choice. You could choose the physical rewards- the card, the print, or the ashcan- or you could choose the The Coin, The Map, or The Key. We were very heartened to see that most of you chose to take the risk and embrace the known. So much so that we've decided: you're going to get both. The first 500 will get the collector card signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston, AND The Coin.

The first 250 of you will get the limited edition print signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston, AND The Map.

The first 100 of you will get the ashcan signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston, AND The Key.

We'll be shipping these out at the same time as the [SYSTEMS] Collections and will have more specifics on that later this month.