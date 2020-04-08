Jonathan Hickman Comics Featured in Latest Humble Bundle

Superstar comic book writer Jonathan Hickman is the mastermind behind 2019's relaunch of the X-Men at Marvel. Hickman's House of X and Powers of X changed the trajectory of the X-books for the foreseeable future, bring the franchise back to prominence after years of neglect. If you've ever read any of his tweets or interviews, the last thing you'd be likely to call Hickman is "humble," and perhaps deservedly so. Nevertheless, Hickman is the subject of the latest Humble Bundle, offering a slew of Hickman's creator-owned comics in a digital bundle that you set the price.

Complete Your Jonathan Hickman Collection

The total retail cost of comics featured in the bundle is $257, according to Humble Bundle. However, you can as little as $1 to unlock the first tier, which includes the first three issues of The Dying and the Dead by Hickman and artist Ryan Bodenheim. Also included is the first volume of The Black Monday Murders by Hickman and Tomm Coker, the first two volumes of East of West by Hickman and Nick Pitara, the first two volumes of The Manhattan Projects by Hickman, Pitara, and Jordie Bellaire, and Pilot Season: The Core by Hickman and Kenneth Rocafort.

The next tier requires paying $8 or more to unlock. That one includes Pax Romana, The Red Wing by Hickman and Pitara, Red Mass for Mars by Hickman and Bodenheim, and Secret by Hickman and Bodenheim. It also includes five more volumes of East of West, two more volumes of The Manhattan Projects, and Transhuman Vol. 1 with artist JM Ringuet. The final tier is unlocked for $15. That one includes The Nightly News, three more volumes of East of West (plus issues #43-45), and two more volumes of The Manhattan Projects. It also adds three more issues of The Dying and the Dead and the second volume of Black Monday Murders.

Support Charity

Purchasing Humble Bundles allows the buyer to choose which charity some of the profits go. Featured charities for the Jonathan Hickman bundle include Travelling Stories and Book Industry Charitable Foundation via the Paypal Giving Fund. You can choose to give Humble Bundle a "tip" as well. All comics are available in DRM-free formats of your choice. Learn more here.