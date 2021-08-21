Jonathan Hickman Talks To Grant Morrison On Substack

Three Worlds Three Moons, is a shared continuity comic book universe for Substack created by Jonathan Hickman, Mike Hiddleston, and Mike Del Mundo, accompanied by two of Hickman's Xbooks writers, Excalibur and X Of Swords writer Tini Howard, and SWORD writer Al Ewing as well as Catwoman/Swamp Thing/Justice League Dark's Ram V with artists Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston and graphic designer Sasha E. Head who worked with Hickman on Decorum. And alongside development and design created for Substack subscribers, Jonathan Hickman has posted the first reward, dubbed INVITATION.

You might remember that this was the reward for becoming a subscriber during our launch week (it's also for anyone that signs up anytime at the Founding Tier). The Invitation itself will come with instructions for how to attend a special event we've arranged, but for now, we wanted to give you a little heads up as we'd love for you to mark the date on your calendars and try to attend. On Saturday, September 4th (Labor Day Weekend) at 1pm EST, I'm going to be hosting a conversation with one of my favorite creators, Grant Morrison. We'll talk about universe-building and story, we'll try to answer some of your questions, and we'll definitely have a little fun. We can't wait to see all of you there.

Grant Morrison likes their diagrams in storytelling as well, though maybe not as much as Jonathan Hickman. Might they be comparing their compasses and stencils? In the meantime, we got to meet the esteemed Doctor Tajo. R. Vallar…

Married to his work at the Institute, Tajo Vallar was neither expecting — or looking — to fall in love. And then he met her, two children in tow, while examining artifacts she possessed during an adjudication hearing at Therran Immigration. While the Institute exerts complete control over Therra, it has much less over the system's remaining worlds and moons. However, most people immigrating to Therra are eager to surrender any items or trinkets the Institute confiscates as 'Chaos' because they have no leverage and are eager to gain access to their new homeworld. But she refused and so, Tajo was called in as an expert to examine her assets more closely to look for any latent 'magical' properties. He suspected a few. Inspected them. But could not prove they were 'magic' because 'magic' does not exist, and let her keep them. She saw through the ruse — saw through the man — to see something something else. As did he. She came from FAYRII.