Jorge Jimenez' New DC Comics Batman Corner Boxes Debut This Week

Jorge Jimenez' new DC Comics Batman corner boxes debut this week

Article Summary Jorge Jimenez unveils brand-new Batman corner box artwork debuting across the DC Comics Batman line.

The new corner box designs launch with Batman #1 and feature Tim Drake in Batman #2.

Exciting new arcs and creative teams kick off for Batman, Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and more.

Part of a larger DC Comics refresh, mirroring Dan Mora's Superman corner box initiative this summer.

Batman artist Jorge Jimenez has designed a bunch of new corner boxes for the Batman comic book line for DC Comics, starting with this week's Batman #1… then adding Tim Drake for Batman #2.

From these comic book titles kicking off in September and into October.

This follows a similar tactic with Dan Mora for the Superman titles that launched this summer.

BATMAN #1

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

ON SALE 9/3/25

A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE!

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

ON SALE 9/24/25

"Criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot." Batman has long depended on this mantra to uphold justice in Gotham City. But what if Gotham was a city devoid of fear? Would this lead to a city free of inhibitions or a populace driven suicidal by an inability to process mortal terror? To answer this question, the Dark Knight will embark on a harrowing adventure that must be seen to be believed! Join the powerhouse team of Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín for a brand-new arc that teams Batman and the DCU's most iconic heroes to unravel the mystery of a terrifying world without fear. A NEW ARC, THE COURAGE THAT KILLS, BEGINS HERE!

Written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Art & Cover by JEFF SPOKES

ON SALE 9/10/25

Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him in DC's first-ever in-continuity Mature Readers series.

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

ON SALE 9/17/25

Nightwing finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of mentor to an aspiring hero with incredible power. But is the city of Blüdhaven big enough for the both of them? NIGHTWING TAKES ON A SIDEKICK?! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

ON SALE 9/3/25

The action-packed conclusion to "The Three Swords" is here! Cassandra Cain's family history comes calling when the Blood arrives on Dragon Ranch seeking the Batgirl: Dead or alive. When Cass is offered a deadly choice, she must choose between her dark bloodline and all of its power…or being eliminated. Will Batgirl embrace these old, family ties, or will she finally accept the new relationships being forged? More revelations unfold when a surprise arrival changes everything and Lady Shiva's legacy continues to reveal itself. This can't-miss issue propels Batgirl into the next year of story and a new era for the Bat Books! DON'T MISS THE CONCLUSION OF "THE THREE SWORDS"!

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

It's a beautiful new day in Seattle! The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and the Order of the Green Knight is at Poison Ivy's beck and call. As Ivy begins her reign as the new leader of the organization, she begins to reflect on the fight with the GCPD in Marshview and wonders how the police found her? Is it possible that there's a traitor in her midst? Tensions rise amongst the ranks, as Ivy hunts for the person who helped destroy her budding utopia in Slaughter Swamp. It's got Janet wondering… when the faithful turn their eyes upon her…what will they find? A TRAITOR IN THEIR MIDST!

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Every so often a girl's gotta stretch her legs, leave her comfort zone, get mortally wounded, thrown into an RV, and driven across the country on an involuntary road trip (a.k.a. I've been kidnapped)! The Gunbuddies are back and they've taken yours truly on an action-packed jaunt to Coast City. Will we all become best budz forevah, or am I gonna crash their RV into a concrete wall? One thing's for sure: by the end of this issue zoo animals will be running wild through the streets! GUNS, JERKS, AND STEALS!

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by FICO OSSIO

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

ON SALE 9/10/25

A NEW ARC BEGINS HERE! With Memento's reign of terror at an end, Damian is more committed than ever, both as Robin and as a Wayne of Gotham. But when an unassuming hitman known only as "the Quiet Man" arrives in Gotham on a mysterious mission of revenge, one of Batman's deadliest enemies thought to be dead returns! A brand new art team, first appearance and of a brand-new villain, and the return of a fan favorite! A BRAND-NEW ADVENTURE! A BRAND-NEW ROBIN COSTUME! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

ON SALE 9/17/25

Selina Kyle is on the hunt for a precious item from her childhood connected to her mother. But when she tracks down its whereabouts, it leads her to…a mysterious auction in Venice being held by a dangerous secret society! Will Catwoman successfully steal a piece of her history, or has the feline fatale finally bitten off more than she can chew? A THRILLING NEW YEAR OF CATWOMAN BEGINS HERE! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? $4.99 10/1/2025

