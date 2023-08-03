Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: hexagon comics, José Luis Ruiz Pérez, Tiger And The Eye

José Luis Ruiz Pérez, Of Tiger And The Eye, Has Died

Jean-Marc Lofficier tells us the sad news. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Mexican artist José Luis Ruiz Pérez."

Jean-Marc Lofficier got in touch with Bleeding Cool yesterday to tell us the sad news. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Mexican artist José Luis Ruiz Pérez. "One of his daughters had told me that he had just been hospitalized, without specifying the seriousness of his situation. I just learned that he passed away last night." This followed a long battle with cancer.

Fellow Mexican artist Manuel Martin Peniche wrote " José Luis Ruiz was an outstanding Mexican cartoonist, he worked for decades in Mexico, masterfully illustrating countless comics, where he highlighted his style that reminded me of the best artists of the silver age of the USA. His work in the fortnightly magazine El mil Chistes was an anthology, with a science fiction series that was highly celebrated here in Mexico. He was a great friend who tirelessly fought against cancer and had managed to beat it. He wanted to work with Jean Marc, because he was fascinated by the characters of the Hexagon Universe, so I was fortunate to give him all the information to contact him. With the passage of time, due to the distance, we stopped seeing each other. It is truly embarrassing that I have to find out about his physical disappearance here. And I am deeply sorry."

Jean-Marc added "At Hexagon Comics, José Luis had been part of our faithful cadre of artists since 2015. He had drawn the wonderful saga of Tiger & The Eye, which he had made look so authentic and impressive, plus issues of The Partisans, Strangers, Kabur and the Guardian of the Republic, including the Barbarella crossover published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2018." That would have been the Barbarella Holiday Special.

Born in Mexico City, living in Benito Juarez, José Luis Ruiz Pérez was a keen horseman and a motorcyclist.

José Luis Ruiz Pérez was part of Hexagon Comics, which featured characters originally published by France's newsstand publisher, Editions Lug, established in 1950 in Lyon, which also licensed the publication of Marvel Comics in France. During the 1990s, Editions Lug was sold to Semic, which continued to publish the characters, some in modernized versions in 2000-03. In 2004, after Semic's bankruptcy, the rights to the characters reverted to their creators, who banded together as Hexagon Comics to continue exploiting their creations. In 2010, Hexagon partnered with Riviere Blanche to relaunch a publishing programme in France, involving both the reprint of classic stories in 500+-pages trade paperbacks, and two series of new color comics featuring all-new stories with their characters, including a number by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

