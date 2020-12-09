Joseph Elliott-Coleman In Today's 2000AD Comic

I've known Joseph Elliott-Coleman for donkey's years. A group comic book fans in London who met at the pub once a week in the early noughties, spinning out of the old Warren Ellis Forums, via a few of its offshoots, and finding a common pub to pitch up. Occasionally a park, a nightclub, a flat, a 24-hour comic session, even a barbeque. Some members of our group became rather successful in comic books and related media. Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, Antony Johnston, Andrew Wheeler and Alex De Campi were a few to namedrop. Others tried and were successful in their own right, but didn't always make it to the big time. And we have recently got to add Elliott-Coleman to the list.

He recently wrote the Judges: The Patriots novella for Rebellion, telling the genesis of the world of the Judges. And today his first 2000AD comic book story, a Future Chocks episode with artist Richard Elson and letterer Jim Campbell in 2000AD Prog 2211, out in the UK now, in the US hopefully in time for Christmas. Nice one sir!

2000 AD PROG #2211

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT201539

(W) Various (A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The autumn roster of stories wraps up as Judge Dredd helps out a simp in trouble in 'Simply Normal' by Ken Niemand and Steven Austin, Stickleback engages in the mother of all battles to save London in 'New Jerusalem' by Ian Edginton and D'Israeli, Nolan Blake discovers the truth of who's trying to target him in Skip Tracer: 'Hyperballad' by James Peaty and Paul Marshall, and Slaine takes the fight to Brutus in 'The Web of Weird' by Pat Mills and Leonardo Manco! In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $6.50