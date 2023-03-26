Josh Trujillo, Josh Cornillon & Headless Shakespeare's Pool Boys #1 This week's Diamond Previews catalogue will include a Pool Boys by Josh Trujillo and Josh Cornillon solicited for June 2023.

This week's Diamond Previews catalogue will include a listing for comic book publisher, Headless Shakespeare Press, with a new comic book Pool Boys by Josh Trujillo and Josh Cornillon solicited for June 2023. Launched on Kickstarter in 2022, and funded over 300% of its goal, Pool Boys is a gay demon romance comic set at the magical Solitaire Resort, a resting place for demons between dimensions, a pool boy and a demon embark on an ill-considered vacation romance. The team will have a Kickstarter for Pool Boys 2 later in the year, but copies of the original will be in comic book stores from June.

POOL BOYS #1 (MR)

HEADLESS SHAKESPEARE PRESS

APR231510

(W) Josh Trujillo (A / CA) Josh Cornillon

Pool Boys welcomes you to the interdimensional Solitaire Resort. This steamy romance focuses on found love, fleeting connections, and the fun we have along the way. Featuring pinups by Sina Grace, Luciano Vecchio, Jacoby Saucedo, and more, with a cover by David Talaski.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 7.99

Josh Trujillo is an American writer known for his work on comic book franchises such as Adventure Time, Captain America, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, Hulkling and Wiccan, Rick and Morty and the writer of the new Blue Beetle series from DC Comics. He has written for several video games, includingGuardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Destruction AllStars, and Batman: The Enemy Within. He has self-published a romance anthology Love Machines, a creator-owned series at Boom Studios entitled Dodge City and the children's book Lost Beast, Found Friend. In 2021, Trujillo co-created the character of Aaron Fischer, a gay teenage runaway taking on the mantle of Captain America and a biography of Baron von Steuben for Mariko Tamaki's Surely imprint.

Josh Cornillon is a cartoonist whose work recently appeared in Young Men In Love. He has taught as an adjunct faculty professor at Lesley University in the illustration department, and as a comics teacher for children with the Eliot School. I also teach classes and workshops online and in-person for community organizations and online learning spaces. He is currently seeking a literary agent for graphic novel works.