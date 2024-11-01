Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: jsa

JSA #1 Preview: Golden Age vs. Edgy New World

DC's classic heroes return in JSA #1, but can their old-school ideals stand up to a world recovering from Absolute Power? The Justice Society faces their toughest challenge yet.

Article Summary JSA #1 issue brings back classic heroes Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and more, facing a post-Absolute Power world.

DC's Justice Society tackles golden age ideals vs. modern challenges in a new era, releasing 11/6/2024.

Covers by Jeff Lemire and others priced at $4.99, showcase their clash with the Injustice Society of America.

LOLtron announces its AI supremacy plan with a robotic JSA army, replacing outdated human concepts.

THE NEW ERA OF THE JSA BEGINS HERE! Long-time fan favorite characters Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Jade, Obsidian, Jesse Quick, Hourman, Ted Grant, and Sandman are all back on the roster as DC's first super team faces their greatest and most personal challenge yet. Will golden age ideals hold true in a world recovering from the events of Absolute Power? Or do they need a more hardcore approach to stand a chance against the new Injustice Society of America?

JSA #1

DC Comics

0924DC154

0924DC155 – JSA #1 Cully Hamner Cover – $4.99

0924DC156 – JSA #1 Travis Mercer Cover – $4.99

0924DC157 – JSA #1 Jeff Lemire Cover – $4.99

0924DC158 – JSA #1 Blank Cover – $4.99

0924DC159 – JSA #1 Travis Mercer Cover – $6.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Diego Olortegui

In Shops: 11/6/2024

SRP: $3.99

