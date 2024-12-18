Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, jim lee

Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Has Another Six Issues in 2026

Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb has another six issues to run in 2026 after the six in the spring and summer of 2025.

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit conducted a rather PR puffery "interview" with DC comics executives Jim Lee and Anne DePies, part of a long history of such puff pieces. It's not as bad as the 2021 one with Jim Lee and Daniel Cherry III, someone that DC Comics has done its best to forget ever ran DC Comics, but it's still not great. They also repeat the DC claim that Absolute Batman #1 was the best-selling comic of the year without challenge. But along the way, they do get one small nugget of information, volunteered rather than dug for. Previously, Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's return to Batman for Hush 2, a story actually scooped by Bleeding Cool, was presented as a six-issue run from Batman #158 in March to Batman #163 in August. But Jim Lee says that's not the half of it. Or, rather, it is exactly the half of it. Jim Lee states, "I'm on the second issue of six. I don't know if that's been noted, but it's a two-part story. There's an initial six issues that are in the actual Batman continuity starting with Batman No.158, which comes out last week of March. And that runs six issues. It resolves that arc, but it ends with a bit of a cliffhanger. And then Jeff and I are coming back for a final six to resolve the Hush saga, which would probably be in 2026."

He might need to speed up a tad if he is only on issue 2 right now, considering that originally the plan for Hush 2 was for issue one to have been published already. No wonder the chop-and-changing of the Batman solicited issues came down from on high. Details for the new Batman #158 will be published later this week as part of DC Comics' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

