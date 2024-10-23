Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Juan Ferreyra, tmnt

Juan Ferreyra Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- IDW January 2025 Solicits

Juan Ferreyra's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6 in IDW Publishing's January 2025 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Juan Ferreyra joins Jason Aaron for TMNT #6 in IDW's 2025 releases, promising thrilling adventures.

IDW January 2025 solicits include new comics from Star Trek, Sonic, Godzilla, and My Little Pony.

Exciting releases feature TMNT stories like Mutant Nation and Nightwatcher, plus an X-Men Artist's Edition.

Explore nostalgic and fresh storylines with graphic novels like Dreamover and TMNT: The Mirage Years.

Juan Ferreyra, best known for Green Arrow, Constantine, Suicide Squad and as co-creator of Rex Mundi, Falling Skies, Scrapper, Emissary, Kiss Me Satan and Colder, joins Jason Aaron on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in January as part of the IDW January 2025 solicits and solicitations. And yes, they are still using the old IDW 25th anniversary logo on their solicits as the books enter the 26th year. And I am happy to keep it that way, right? Solicits also include Star Trek, including the new Section 31 comic from Alyssa Wong and Megan Levens, Sonic The Hedgehog, Godzilla, graphic novel Dreamover by Dani Diaz, Paul Smith's Uncanny X-Men Artists Edition, more Exorcism At 1600 Penn, and a new My Little Pony oneshot.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #6 {COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS)

Story Jason Aaron Art Juan Ferreyra

Superstar artist Juan Ferreyra (Batman & Robin, Green Arrow) makes his debut as TMNT's new ongoing artist! The Turtles are back together, on the run, and at one another's throats. Navigating a New York City that used to be their home but is now a hostile territory, the four brothers try to get things back to normal, but Donatello is deeply scarred following his captivity. Will the four brothers be able to rally? Or will they find themselves at the mercy of the Foot Clan?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Ferreyra), 1:10 (Thorn), 1:25 (Boneface), 1:50 (Craig) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403315100611 COVER 1:10 (THORN) COVER 1:25 (BONEFACE) COVER 1:50 (CRAIG)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #4 (COVER A: JAVIER FERNANDEZ)

Story Erik Burnham, Tom Waltz Art Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco

Raphael's diversion turned rescue mission has erupted into a fight for survival! As he rallies to free his friends and forge a safe exit from the restricted stronghold, Metalhead goes deeper and makes a final stride toward his target. Can Raph still stop him from securing the secrets of this dimension, or will Metalhead make a supernatural escape? Join writer Tom Waltz and artist Vincenzo Federici for their white-knuckle conclusion to "Ambush at Area 51"! Then, in the final chapter of Erik Burnham and Mateus Santolouco's "Casey Jones: Agent of the Foot Clan," Casey and Karai meet for a devastating showdown that will set the tone for the tale to come in the TMNT ongoing! Additional Covers Offered: B (Federici), 1:10 (Santolouco) 42 Pages • $5.99 • JAN 2025 • UPC 82771403339700411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #6 (COVER A: CLAIRE ROE)

Story Juni Ba Art Fero Pe

Nightwatcher is beaten and heartbroken from the epic conclusion to the first arc of the series. As she puts the pieces of her life back together and debates whether or not she wants to continue being the Nightwatcher, Lao Ban tries to offer her a place in his future. A future that is great for mutants and awful for everyone else. And in her wounded state… Nightwatcher gives it serious thought. Is her soul in the balance and Lao Ban's for the taking?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba), 1:10 (Edgar) 32 Pages • $3.99 • FEB 2025 UPC 82771403331100611

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #21 (COVER A: DAN SCHOENING)

Story Erik Burnham Art Dan Schoening

While Splinter holds the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles behind to practice meditating, Raphael is sent out on an urgent mission: to pick up the proper provisions of pizza for all postmeditative munching. He makes it to the preferred pizza parlor in one piece, and then everything goes awry as he's pulled into a criminal conspiracy sparked by a forgotten forked-tongued foe. And to make things even more chaotic, vigilante Casey Jones is on the scene as well… All in the latest issue of Saturday Morning Adventures! Additional Covers Offered: B (Pearce) 32 Pages • $3.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403150802111

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE UNTOLD DESTINY OF THE FOOT CLAN

Oroku Karai takes center stage in this action-packed battle for control of the Foot Clan. Karai has spent her life in the shadow of men: first her father, then her grandfather, Oroku Saki, the so-called Shredder. But no more. Now the Foot Clan is hers to command, and she has grand designs on seeing her clan reach its full potential. Karai has learned that Saki shared mystical secrets with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles— secrets meant only for those loyal to the Foot. As she and those loyal to her set out to master the ancient way of the ninja, she'll discover that she's not the only one who lays claim to the Foot Clan's destiny. Erik Burnham and Mateus Santolouco told The Secret History of the Foot Clan. Now they return to lay out the future! Story Erik Burnham Art Mateus Santolouco 136 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • JAN 2025 ISBN 9798887241623

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MIRAGE YEARS (1993–1995) Discover a lost piece of TMNT history in this collection of all 13 issues in their original colors from Mirage Studios, previously out of print! After the original 62-issue run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mirage continued the series with a new #1 in 1993 and it ran for 13 issues in total. This 13-issue run by TMNT veteran Jim Lawson is now known as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 2. Picking up after the events of "City at War" (collected in TMNT: Compendium Vol. 3), Donatello and Splinter recuperate in Northampton while the rest of the Turtles are in New York City with April. Meanwhile, Baxter Stockman wreaks havoc in the desert at a top-secret D.A.R.P.A. facility. As the family drifts apart a killer robot controlled by Stockman has April in its sights and the boys have to come together to fight it off! Story & Art Jim Lawson 360 Pages • $59.99 • HC • FEB 2025 ISBN 9798887242743

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF NOBODY (COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

One of many costumed crime fighters to cross paths with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the mantle of Nobody has been worn by few but always served as a symbol for good and a beacon of allyship to the TMNT. Officer Longer, April O'Neil, Angel Bridge—these are some of their greatest hits under the cowl of Nobody! Collecting Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2, Tales of the TMNT #60, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2011) #34, and material from TMNT Universe #23. Also featuring a cover gallery with art from Kevin Eastman and Mateus Santolouco! Story & Art Various 100 Pages • $6.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403384700111

STAR TREK #28 (COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS)

Lore has destroyed the multiverse, and its fate now lies in Benjamin Sisko's hands. But after the U.S.S. Theseus slingshots into the Celestial Temple, Sisko finds himself without his crew…or any technology…on a Bronze-age Bajor. The ancient Bajorans don't know what to make of him: Is he a terrifying threat or the prophet they've been waiting for? If Sisko is to save life itself from the Orb of Destruction, he must first save himself… Additional Covers Offered: B (Fowler), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30. Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Tess Fowler 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403084602811

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #23 (COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

Alexander's cha'DIch Worf has tasked him with a near-impossible task for his Errand of Valor: rescue the workers rebelling against a deuterium mega-power, Archanis Inter-Corporate. He must fight selflessly in the name of the helpless…even if it costs him his life. If that weren't enough of a challenge, a face from Alexander's bloody past appears to test where his heart truly lies. Meanwhile, in the minefield of the Alpha Quadrant, Ro, B'Elanna, and O'Brien find themselves in a stalemate between the Cardassians and Section 31 that could end explosively. Additional Covers Offered: B (Gorham), 1:10 (Okazaki) Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403137902311

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #3 (COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE)

The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos have just received their personality guidance reports from the counselors of the planet Clarew, and Rutherford feels guilty he's not engineering at a higher capacity with his implants. He should be operating above 134 percent nominal at least. The Cerritos' next mission is a supply run to Tavela Minor, but they first need to stop by the Alecto system to get some supplies to, uh, supply them with. However, just before they warp, they see the Alecto system isn't only missing; it doesn't exist. Like at all. Now they have a space mystery at hand: What could cause a whole star system to disappear? Story Ryan North Art Jack Lawrence 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403368700311

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 (COVER A: MEGAN LEVENS)

From the pen of Alyssa Wong (Spirit World, Doctor Aphra) and the brush of Megan Levens (Star Trek) comes the exciting singleissue spin-off of the forthcoming Star Trek: Section 31 movie! The issue features Emperor Philippa Georgiou on a brand-new, raucous, and exhilarating adventure. Additional Covers Offered: B (Poster Variant), 1:10 (Wu) Story Alyssa Wong Art Megan Levens 40 Pages • $5.99 • FEB 2025 UPC 82771403383000111

GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II

The King of the Monsters and the defenders of Earth take on villains from both their worlds in this crossover clash for the ages! Worlds collide a second time as everyone's favorite kaiju meets up with Earth's mightiest warriors once again to take on the most fearsome monsters from both sides of the multiverse, with Rita Repulsa egging them on! This one has it all: SpaceGodzilla! Clawhammer! Tentacreep! Rita Repulsa and Astronema have caught the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Godzilla in a sprawling spacetime scheme that targets alternate versions of the Power Rangers. If our Rangers and Godzilla want to protect themselves and the multiverse they're going to have to take on their most dangerous foe yet, Rita's secret weapon–The Psycho Rangers! Story Cullen Bunn Art Baldemar Rivas 128 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • FEB 2025 ISBN 9798887241661

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE #3 (COVER A: TOM SCIOLI) Even in the face of the combined efforts of Jay Gatsby, Sherlock Holmes, Jules Verne, and the Time Machinist, Godzilla's global rampage shows no sign of slowing down. That leaves our gang with no choice but to enlist the help of the terrifyingly evil DRACULA. It's Godzilla versus vampires in the thrilling finale to Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre. Will our heroes (and villains) prevail? Will saving Daisy finally be enough to change Gatsby's fate and uncross the stars for these lovers? Additional Covers Offered: B (Scioli), 1:10 (J. Gonzo) 1:25 (Mahfood Full Art) Story & Art Tom Scioli 48 Pages • $6.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403352600311

THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN #4 (COVER B: SKYLAR PATRIDGE)

President Kelly Doyle has seen the devil. If she's to save her daughter, Mara, from possession by the demon calling itself "The Purifier" she needs to secure an exorcist from the Vatican as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a nuclear threat looms, and Doyle's advisors pressure her to strike. Every shadow is razor-sharp, articles of impeachment have been drafted… and the cleansing fire hungers. Additional Covers Offered: A (Del Rey) Story Hannah Rose May Art Vanesa Del Rey "A preposterous, over-the-edge premise delivered with nuance, humor and real terror." —Patton Oswalt (Creator of hit comic Minor Threats and critically-acclaimed actor and stand-up comic) 32 Pages • $4.99 • FEB 2025 UPC 82771403341000411 Final Issue! Final Issue!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #77 (COVER A: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS)

Story Ian Flynn Art Adam Bryce Thomas

"Scattered Pieces" Part Two! Sonic and the Chaotix Detective Agency are on the move. After the epic events of issue 75, Clutch the Opossum is still at large. It's up to our heroes to discover what has become of the dapper-dressed villain! Can Sonic and the Chaotix uncover the truth before his next big move? Additional Covers Offered: B (Haines), 1:10 (Fourdraine) 32 Pages • $3.99 • MARCH 2025 UPC 82771401521807711

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: BEST OF SHADOW (COVER A: NATALIE HAINES)

Story & Art Various

Dark, mysterious, and perhaps Sonic's greatest rival, join Shadow the Hedgehog as he proves why he's the ULTIMATE LIFE FORM in this comic collection! Shadow usually operates alone, but when needed he will team up with his trusted allies Rouge the Bat and E-123 Omega. This profoundly powerful Hedgehog goes up against some of the greatest foes in the world—the evil genius Dr. Eggman, his robotic minions, and the scheming scientist, Dr. Starline. Join him as he uses his immense power to overcome any threat! Sonic the Hedgehog: Best of Shadow contains Sonic the Hedgehog #6, Sonic the Hedgehog #36, Sonic the Hedgehog #59, and Sonic the Hedgehog #61. 100 Pages • $7.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403387800111

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER #5 (COVER A: ARIELLE JOVELLANOS)

Good mourning, beasties. My page has been feeling a bit dour recently, so I'd like to switch it up a bit and praise one of Monster High's brightest ghouls. Ghoulia Yelps is simply a cut above the rest. All the whole brain bread she eats must go straight to her head because she's the only ghoul who can ace even Mr. Rotter's hardest tests. And while she's slowly lumbering through the hallways long after everyone else has made it to class, Ghoulia sees things that the rest of us are too busy to notice. Like Cleo de Nile crying in a bathroom stall, and Clawdeen jumping anytime a ghoul mentions Toralei's name. Maybe she knows what has happened to all the missing students? If you ask me, Ghoulia Yelps would make an excellent Crier. –XOXO CryptCrier Additional Covers Offered: B (Camacho) Story Jacque Aye Art Tom Scioli 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403319900511

MY LITTLE PONY: RISE OF CADANCE (COVER A: NATALIE HAINES)

Behold! An answer to one of the major questions remaining from Friendship Is Magic: How did Princess Cadance become an Alicorn? The beloved Alicorn may seem like she was born to rule the Crystal Empire, but pick up this book to see how she earned her place as one of Equestria's most notable figures! Join us for a deep dive into the origin of Cadance and discover how she was transformed from a Pegasus into the princess of love and light we know today. Additional Covers Offered: B (Scruggs) Story Christina Rice Art Abby Bulmer 40 Pages • $5.99 • JAN 2025 UPC 82771403382300111

BEST OF MY LITTLE PONY, VOL. 3: RAINBOW DASH

Celebrate the most thrilling adventures of your favorite ponies and storylines! Everyone's favorite high-flying pony has arrived! From the Draytona Breach 500 to Diamond Dogs and Wonderbolts, revisit the flights and heights that made Rainbow Dash the most loyal Pegasus around! Collects My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #87 and #88 and My Little Pony: Friends Forever #6 and #36. Story Ted Anderson, Christina Rice, Thomas Zahler Art Tony Fleecs, Agnes Garbowska 96 Pages • $8.99 • TPB JAN 2025 • ISBN 9798887241845

PAUL SMITH'S UNCANNY X-MEN ARTIST'S EDITION

A veritable cornucopia of classic Paul Smith original X-Men art, collected into one glorious Artist's Edition! Although the art appears to be in black and white, all Artist's Editions are shot in color so all the subtle nuances are clearly visible to the reader—and printed at 100 percent size as drawn, a massive 12 x 17 inches. The only better way to see Paul Smith's original art would be to hold it in your own hands. This volume not only includes pages from of his original run on X-Men (issues #165–175) but also showcases his classic two-issue crossover event X-Men/Alpha Flight. Plus, all of his original covers and two special foldouts of Marvel Fanfare #4 and X-Men/Alpha Flight #1. 204 Pages • $150.00 • HC JAN 2025 • ISBN 9798887241791

DREAMOVER

Story & Art Dani Diaz

Amber's a headstrong goofball with a temper. Nico's a shy, selfconscious emo boy. But they've been best friends since third grade, and she can't hide her feelings for him any longer. At the end of their eighth-grade beach trip, she confesses… and the feeling is mutual! Thus begins a glorious, blissful summer of first love. But once high school starts, life gets more complicated. Faced with early mornings, bullies, homework, and other stresses, Amber and Nico cling to each other, neglecting their friends. Soon, Amber starts to wish she and Nico could escape from it all. One night, as they fall asleep playing video games, Amber gets her wish…

"An extremely impressive debut from an author whose work I will be following for many years to come." — Tillie Walden (On a Sunbeam) "Mixing slice-of-life and magical realism, Dani Diaz captures the big feelings and small moments of adolescence in a nostalgic 2000s-era time capsule." — Kristen Gudsnuk (Making Friends) "Charming, hilarious, thoughtful, and absurd." — Mike Cavallaro (Nico Bravo) "I didn't want this book to end." — Nate Powell (March, Fall Through) 312 Pages • $19.99 • TPB JAN 2025 • ISBN 9781603095464

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!