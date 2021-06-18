Jude Ellison S. Doyle, A.L. Kaplan Open Maw at BOOM! Studios

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has announced a new five-issue horror series called Maw launching this September by journalist Jude Ellison S. Doyle (no relation) and A.L. Kaplan, which "explores the anger of those trapped by society's expectations and the monsters born from that collective rage." A press release describes the premise:

Dragged by her sister Wendy to a feminist retreat on the remote island of Angitia, Marion Angela Weber hopes to gain some perspective and empowerment… that isn't at the bottom of a bottle. But everything is horribly derailed after an assault on their first night there. The violent encounter awakens something in Marion she never imagined, triggering warped mutations in her body, and bringing forth a hunger she can't bring herself to name. When the townsfolk react with suspicion and violence, what unforgivable act will transform Marion into the very monster they've made her out to be?

And also provides some background on the writer and artist:

Jude Ellison S. Doyle (they/he) is the author of Trainwreck: The Women We Love to Hate, Mock and Fear… and Why (Melville House, 2016) and Dead Blondes and Bad Powers: Monstrosity, Patriarchy and the Fear of Female Power (Melville House, 2019). Their columns on gender, power, and pop culture have appeared at GEN, Elle, the Guardian, the Atlantic, and all over the Internet. This is their first comic book. A.L. Kaplan is an American cartoonist and horror aficionado currently living, drawing, and blasting doom metal to his cats in the Wild West. He illustrated an issue of Jim Henson's The Storyteller published by BOOM! Studios and self-published the comic Full-Spectrum Therapy. You can find him on Twitter and Instagram @alkcomics

Here's what Doyle had to say about Maw:

MAW might be the most fun I've ever had as a writer. It's a love letter to all the ways horror can tell powerful, subversive and transformative stories about gender, and it's a big, messy chunk of my heart that I somehow got paid to throw on a page. It's been an honor to work with BOOM! and A.L. Kaplan on this, and I can't wait to share it with you. MAW transformed me.

And Kaplan:

MAW is a fun, dark dive into how monsters—both fantastic and real—are made.

Look for Maw #1 in stores in September, with a main cover by Ariela Kristantina and variants by Queen Catesbrony herself, Megan Hutchinson-Cates, Abigail Jill Harding, and others.