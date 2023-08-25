Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, Alec Worley, brian bolland, brian lewis, Cam Kennedy, Dani, David Roach, Joe Colquhoun, judge dredd, kek-w, ken reid, Leo Baxendale, Mike Collins, Mike Western, november 2023, Pat Mills, rebellion, simon furman, Solicits

Judge Dredd Jr & Comic Book Punks in Rebellion November 2023 Solicits

2000AD publishes another all ages 2000AD Regended with Junior Judge Dredd as Karl Stock's Comic Book Punks looks at the influence of comics.

2000AD is publishing another of its Regened 2000AD comics, intended to be suitable for younger ages. Maybe to counter the issue that Kev F Sutherland raised just the other day? While Judge Dredd goes back to its past with Mega-City 2099. Karl Stock's Comic Book Punks looks at the influence on British culture from comic book creators in the seventies and eighties. And Rebellion try to create the perfect British Christmas Comic Book Annual that never was with the IPC archives, and brand new material, from the likes of Brian Bolland, Cam Kennedy, Leo Baxendale, Ken Reid, Mike Western, Brian Lewis, Joe Colquhoun, Pat Mills, Simon Furman, David Roach, Mike Collins, Alec Worley, DaNi, Kek-W and Staz Johnson. These are Rebellion/2000AD's November 2023 solicits and solicitations, but available in the USA from December 2023 and January 2024.

2000 AD PROG PACK (NOVEMBER 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231932

(W) Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Kek-W, Peter Milligan, Peter Milligan, Paul Starkey, James Peaty (A) P. J. Holden, D'Israeli, Dave Kendall, Rufus Dayglo, Mark Simmons (A / CA) Richard Elson

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! November kicks off with the fourth bumper Regened all-ages issue as Cadet Dredd investigates the Undercity, the students are stranded on the plateau of Ming in Lowborn High, and there's more future-sports action in Bladers. Then in Progs 2357-2360, Judge Dredd closes in on his suspect in the finale to "Poison," Feral & Foe face overwhelming odds; there's terror in the skies in Helium: Scorched Earth; The Fall of Deadworld: Retribution brings bloody carnage; and there's a horrific journey to take in The Devil's Railroad!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 31.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #462

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231933

(W) Ian Edington, Arthur Wyatt, Dan Abnett, Laura Bailey, John Wagner, Garth Ennis, Brian Ruckley (A) Mike Collins, Jake Lynch, Phil Winslade, Rob Richardson, John Burns, Alberto Ponticelli (A / CA) Dan Cornwell

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's a complete Dredd story, "Old Soldiers," and another dive back into history with Mega-City 2099. Plus there's more thrilling drama in Lawless, there's the start of a new DeMarco series, "A Picture," and Spector, the next chapters of Johnny Red, and Rogue Trooper, and interviews, features and much more! In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: 11.99

MONSTER FUN SPOOKY SPACE SPECIAL

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231934

(W) Stacey Whittle, Alec Worley, Chris Garbutt, David Bulmer, Lizzie Boyle, John Lucas, Derek Fridolfs, Matt Baxter, Henry Flint (A) Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, Rositsa Vangelova, Ruairi Coleman, John Lucas, Rebecca Morse, Matt Baxter, Henry Flint (A / CA) Abigail Bulmer

In Space no one can hear you scream…with laughter! Fireworks won't be the thing shooting for the stars this November as Monster Fun brings some much needed atmosphere into outer space. Kid Kong, Hell's Angel, Gums, Witch Vs Warlock, Draculass, Space Invaded! and the Hire A Horror crew all get Astro-naughty while our regular quiz pages serve up some entertaining cosmic challenges! This issue delivers a dramatic conclusion to Crabbe's Crusaders – can our young heroes work together to defeat a kaiju-sized threat? And just who is their mysterious benefactor? In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: 7.99

CLASSIC GUMS TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231935

(W) Roy Davis (A) Alf Saportio (A / CA) Robert Nixon

The first Gums collection is here, including the complete run of strips published in Monster Fun through 1976. The hapless, loveable shark with false teeth was a highlight of the short-lived Monster Fun comic and proved to be so popular with the fans that he appeared as the front cover strip for most of the run. The Great White (toothless) shark stalks a territory around the Australian coast, where he constantly butts heads with local surfer, Bluey. While Gums is out to snack on the youngster, Bluey is determined to take the shark's false teeth as a memento!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024 SRP: 23.99

SMASH #2 (OF 3)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231936

(W) Paul Grist (A) Jimmy Broxton (CA) Andy Clarke

The King of Crooks latest heist has gone badly wrong, he has been trapped in Maxwell Towers by the caretaker computer programme running the building and Robot Archie is closing in on capturing the arch-criminal. Forced to face his fears on the nightmare inducing-thirteenth floor and evade the team-up of two AI programmes, this could be the master thief's last stand. This eighties-set thriller is brought to you by Paul Grist (Jack Staff) and Jimmy Broxton (Goldtiger).

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024 SRP: 7.99

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS ANNUAL 2024 HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231937

(W) Pat Mills, Simon Furman, Alec Worley, Kek-W (A) Brian Bolland, Dave Gibbons, Steve Dillon, Garry Leach, DaNi, Cam Kennedy, Leo Baxendale, Ken Reid, Joe Colquhoun, Enrique Romero Badia, Mike Collins, David Roach, Staz Johnson, Mike Western, Tom Paterson, Brian Lewis, Tom Tully, Ken Armstrong, E. George Cowan (CA) Henry Flint

For over a century, the comic book annual has been an essential Christmas stocking filler for British children. The Treasury of British Comics have dived deep into the archives, selecting slick and exciting stories from past annuals, specials and regular issues, including strips from such titles as Lion, Starlord, Misty, Action, Wham!, Scream! Smash!, Battle, and Valiant. Including the best of British talent like Brian Bolland, Cam Kennedy, Leo Baxendale, Ken Reid, Mike Western, Brian Lewis, Joe Colquhoun and Pat Mills, there are also three brand new strips-The Leopard from Lime Street Vs The Spider by Simon Furman, David Roach and Mike Collins, Black Beth by Alec Worley and DaNi, and Gustav of the Bearmacht by Kek-W and Staz Johnson.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 28.99

COMIC BOOK PUNKS HOW BRITS REINVENTED POP CULTURE HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP231938

(W) Karl Stock

The influence of the comic book has never been greater, from movies to streaming and beyond, but the journey comics took from little-regarded kids' magazines to literary prize-winning books and global franchises turned on a highly unusual group of writers and artists. Few would have expected a small gathering of British comic book fans and creators in the early 'seventies to be a global cultural pivot-point, but this was the start of a disparate movement of punks, dropouts and disaffected youths who reinvented a medium and became the imaginative heart of a global success story. Based on years of interviews with a generation of leading writers, artists and editors, Karl Stock reveals the true story of the wild times, passion and determination that helped, hindered and saw the reinvention of comics.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

