Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)

When the House Of X X-Men revamp began in 2019, the idea that all mutants could and would now be resurrected on death was a meta-textual device that commented on the cyclical nature of death in modern superhero comics, and weaponised it for storytelling purposes.

It then also introduced some wrinkles, how a mutant dying in Otherworld would see them come back "wrong". As well as throwing in suggestions as to where this may all lead, with people resurrecting in other people's bodies, changing their age and disabilities, or coming back multiple times at once.

On Earth, the news that the mutants can be resurrected was revealed out, and we got to see the first reactions to the changing situation, ahead of the current Judgment Day event.

As the Eternals as a race battled the mutants for "excess deviation" for possessing resurrection technologies, all the time not revealing that the Eternals also resurrected themselves, but always at the cost of a human life.

In previous issues of Marauders, we knew that by 2099 there was no Krakoan resurrection anymore, which is why Cable brought Cerebra from her time to this.

While Starfox and Sebastian Shaw were making Eternal and Mutant arrangements.

Recently in Way Of X, Nightcrawler had despaired at the trivial nature mutants were now regarding life.

We also had Krakoa resurrect the Scarlet Witch, even though she was not a mutant, because she had tricked Cerebro into believing that she was, and brought back a much earlier version of herself. So the principle was set – humans could be revived by The Five as well as mutants as long as they managed to get themselves in the process. So when humans were told they could not be revived by Krakoa…

…that wasn't entirely true was it? In today's X-Terminators #1 we see the mutants throw around Krakoan resurrection as a short cut.

They've even bumped out non-mutant Deadpool in today's New Mutants #30…

While in Legion Of X, the Eternals assault that preceded the current Judgment sees Legion save as many of the Arakki, who also don't get resurrected by Krakoa. As Si Spurrier name drops his colleague on the Sandman Presents books because, well, you can, can't you?

The concept of The Spark also gets picked up by Si's drinking buddy Kieron over in AXE Judgment Day as the lines get drawn.

And the Resurrection rules get rewritten again. As Captain America gets taken down by the Celestial…

Along with many other mutants and superheroes alike…

So it is time to break the rules.

With The Five on hand to do what is necessary. What is needed. And hell with the consequences.

And with Professor Xavier on hand to bring the biggest soul of all back, somehow.

The first krakoan resurrection of a human without any kind of trickery, by Krakoan means. The egg, grown, aged, and Steve Rogers soul returned to its body. Naked, save for a shield. It's time for America's ass to return to save us all. But what will this mean for the resurrection protocols going forward? If available for all, is that the end of the Marvel Universe? Or the end of Krakoan resurrection, no longer allowed to exist? 2022 is along way off of 2099…

