Just One More Page From… Amazing Spider-Man #68 (Spoilers)

Just One More Page From... Amazing Spider-Man #68 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #68 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo, is published this coming Wednesday, coming to the end of the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man saga, which has seen Doctor Doom delegate his responsibilities as Sorcerer Supreme to save the Earth every year through repeatedly dying, to Spider-Man, who is more used to that sort of thing. Marvel Comics has released the following two pages below, in the form of a preview. But because we are Bleeding Cool, we always like to go one page further and provide three pages, courtesy of the printed issue already available in certain, rather naughty, comic book shops…

Peter Parker hanging out with another woman in Felicia Hardy, Black Cat's apartment? Who he was just sleeping with one issue ago, albeit it still filled with super-ennui after abandoning his Spider-Man identity? Will a battle with X-Men stir him a way that she could not?

And with the death of Aunt May, Shay Marken, and Randy Thompson possibly bursting its way through that bubble in the actualite, rather than the fantasy. And the embodiment of death, Phil Coulson, still looking ridiculous in the role. Well, it looks like the impact is enough to get Peter Parker back into the magical Spider-Man suit.

Spider-Man once more, even if he's still sounding a little detached, with all of existence in the balance… Amazing Spider-Man #68 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo, is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Although, as the above bears witness to, not everyone is that patient.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Patrick Gleason

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives. Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!? Rated T In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

