Justice League #70 Preview: A New Justice League for Christmas

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. In this preview of Justice League #70, all Leviathan wants for Christmas is for the Royal Flush gang to become the new Justice League. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70

DC Comics

0921DC147

0921DC148 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #70 CVR B ALEXANDER LOZANO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) Yanick Paquette

Place your bets, folks! The Royal Flush Gang is BACK and ready to take down the Justice League! Find out their connection to Deathstroke and their growing plot to destroy Green Arrow and Batman. Meanwhile, a villain from the Dark Multiverse has returned and he's about to turn the Justice League Dark's world upside down! Could this be the end of their team AND Atlantis?

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.