Justice League Dark Series Cancelled, Repurposed As Back-Up Strip

Justice League Dark was announced as a returning series from current writer Ram V and artist Xermanico at CCXP a couple, of weeks ago. Well, it seems that there is a slip twixt cup and lip. DC Comics March 2021 solicits state that it will, instead, be a back-up strip for the new Justice League comic by Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez.

Ram V tweeted "So this is out in the wild! Justice League Dark will be part of the Justice League Book going forward. Written by me w art by @Xermanico alongside the Justice League story by @BRIANMBENDIS and @DaveMarquez. Details in @dccomics solicitations out today!"

So that will be the only place you can find Justice League Dark come March – and Aquaman for that matter. When DC Comics launched the New 52 ten years, it had a number of $3.99 titles that had back-up strips, while standard comics were $2,99 each. They soon went by the wayside, however. It seems that this model may be experiencing a revival at DC. Fewer titles, more content, higher prices. Is this a winning formula? We will have to wait and see.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

wraparound variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 3/16/21 $4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth! And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!

